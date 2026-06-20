UFC Vegas 119 live results: Manel Kape faces Kyoji Horiguchi

UFC Vegas 119 airs live tonight, Saturday, June 20, from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event, Manel Kape faces Kyoji Horiguchi in a five-round flyweight rematch.

In his previous outing last December, Angola’s Kape (22-7) knocked out Brandon Royval in the first round to secure his third win in a row.

Horiguchi (36-5, 1 NC) of Japan earned his fifth straight victory in February, scoring a unanimous decision over Amir Albazi.

Horiguchi won their first fight in late 2017, defeating Kape by third-round submission in the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix semifinal.

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The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Moldova’s Ion Cutelaba (20-11-1, 1 NC) and Navajo Stirling (9-0) of New Zealand.

Cutelaba comes off a first-round submission victory over Oumar Sy in March.

Unbeaten Stirling won his previous bout, also in March, by fourth-round TKO against Bruno Lopes.

See the full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

How to watch: UFC Vegas 119 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Vegas 119 results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling

Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Andre Fili

Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas

Beatriz Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins

Allan Nascimento vs. Mitch Raposo

Gaston Bolanos vs. Michael Aswell Jr.

Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli

Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos

Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi

UFC Vegas 119 live blog June 20, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Fighter Faceoffs Watch UFC Vegas 119 Fighter Faceoffs featuring Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi, along with the undercard fighters, as they come face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bouts.