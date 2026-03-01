Della Maddalena vs Prates headlines UFC Perth in May

The bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates has been confirmed as the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, May 2 at RAC Arena in Perth. The event airs live in Australian prime time, making it an early-morning broadcast in the U.S. Tickets are expected to go on sale shortly via Ticketek.

Former welterweight champion Della Maddalena (18-3) looks to return to winning ways after losing his title by decision to Islam Makhachev last November at UFC 322. Before that, the 29-year-old Perth native had recorded 18 consecutive wins.

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Prates (23-7) of Brazil is looking for his third win in a row, following knockouts of Leon Edwards and Geoff Neal last year. The 32-year-old former Muay Thai fighter had previously competed in Perth in August 2024, scoring a knockout win over Li Jingliang.

The U.S. broadcast on Paramount+ is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT for the main card, according to UFC.com and UFC Fight Club. The prelims are expected to start at 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT, per ESPN’s event listing, though times are subject to change.

Other bouts on the UFC Perth card are expected to be confirmed shortly.