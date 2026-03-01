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Della Maddalena vs Prates headlines UFC Perth in May

UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates at RAC Arena in Perth is set to air during prime time in Australia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jack Della Maddalena speaking at a UFC guest athlete Q&A at RAC Arena in Perth
Jack Della Maddalena at the UFC 305 guest athlete Q&A at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on August 16, 2024 | FIGHTMAG

The bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates has been confirmed as the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, May 2 at RAC Arena in Perth. The event airs live in Australian prime time, making it an early-morning broadcast in the U.S. Tickets are expected to go on sale shortly via Ticketek.

Former welterweight champion Della Maddalena (18-3) looks to return to winning ways after losing his title by decision to Islam Makhachev last November at UFC 322. Before that, the 29-year-old Perth native had recorded 18 consecutive wins.

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Prates (23-7) of Brazil is looking for his third win in a row, following knockouts of Leon Edwards and Geoff Neal last year. The 32-year-old former Muay Thai fighter had previously competed in Perth in August 2024, scoring a knockout win over Li Jingliang.

The U.S. broadcast on Paramount+ is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT for the main card, according to UFC.com and UFC Fight Club. The prelims are expected to start at 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT, per ESPN’s event listing, though times are subject to change.

Other bouts on the UFC Perth card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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