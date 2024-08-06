Tim Tszyu to face champion Bakhram Murtazaliev, title eliminator in Australia off

Tim Tszyu bypassed his scheduled world title eliminator, and is expected to challenge current champion Bakhram Murtazaliev instead. Australia’s former world champion was expected to make his home soil ring appearance on September 22. The plans changed, as IBF reportedly “ordered” its current 154 lbs titleholder to make his first defense against the Sydney native.

Former WBO super welterweight champion Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) lost his title by split decision against Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) in a bloody showdown in March in Las Vegas. He was expected to make his ring return against Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas on a recent Crawford vs Madrimov card in LA. The 29-year-old withdrew on doctor’s advice due to his head wound requiring more time to heal.

Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) is expected to make his first championship defense. The unbeaten 31-year-old landed the vacant IBF super welterweight title by knockout in the 11th round against Jack Culcay in April in Germany.

“I’m blessed to be in this position again and fighting for another world title. It’s amazing,” Tim Tszyu said. “It’s time to become a two-time world champ.”

“[Murtazaliev’s] a world champion for a reason, and in this level you’ve just got to take them all out one by one. And they all will fall so, I’m looking forward to this challenge wherever it is. It’s been a long time coming.”

“The first time me and Bakrham were discussed was before the Tony Harrison fight, straight after the Charlo withdrawal, so I knew I about him along time ago. I’ve had my eyes on him and it’s good that he’s got the title now and been mandated so he can’t be hiding anymore.”

“Being a shot caller again and controlling the narrative, that’s what you get with being a world champion. It’s my second opportunity to get back to where I belong and to control the narrative and to choose my shots.”

“I’m currently grinding in Vegas and I’m working with the UFC guys and they’ve been so strict down there. I’ve become big on the 1% percenters with everything to do with my life so you’ll see that on fight night and when I come out you’ll see the difference in everything between me and Bakhram.”

“Of course I’d love the world title to be in Australia and to be fighting in front of home fans but look it doesn’t bother me, I’ll fight anywhere.”

“Good things comes to those who wait and my victory is their victory so buckle up and enjoy the ride because the next few years and next couple of months is quite exciting not just for me but for the whole of Australia I’m blessed and lucky enough to share it with everyone around me.”

The fight date and event location are expected to be confirmed and join the boxing schedule, once negotiations between Tszyu’s promoter No Limit Boxing and Murtazaliev’s team successfully conclude.