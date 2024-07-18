Subscribe
Tim Tszyu next fight set for title eliminator in September in Australia

Former champion Tim Tszyu looks to earn next title shot

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu makes ring return in Australia
Tim Tszyu is scheduled for his ring return in Australia on September 22, 2024 | No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu is scheduled to make his ring return on September 22 in Australia. The former world champion looks to earn his next chance to challenge for a title. His opponent in a 12-round IBF super welterweight championship eliminator is yet to be determined.

Once-beaten Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) was in action in March in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old former WBO 154-pound champion lost his belt by split decision against Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) in a bout that saw him suffering a big cut due to an accidental elbow.

Tszyu was expected to return against Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas on the Crawford vs Madrimov undercard on August 3 in Los Angeles. The Sydney native withdrew on doctor’s advice due his head wound requiring more time to heal.

Meanwhile, Tim Tszyu’s younger brother, Nikita Tszyu (9-0, 7 KOs) is set for his next fight against fellow-Australian Koen Mazoudier (12-3-1, 5 KOs). The pair battles it out on Wednesday, August 23.

Details, including the location and venue, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

