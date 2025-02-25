Tim Tszyu: I’m ready to go through fire to get back on top

After suffering two losses, Tim Tszyu declared his upcoming fight against Joey Spencer a “Redemption Tour.” Australia’s former champion returns to the ring against the U.S. opponent on April 6 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW. The pair battle it out at super welterweight.

Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) steps through the ropes following his fight last October in Orlando, where he was outclassed and stopped by Bakhram Murtazaliev in the third round of their bout for the vacant IBF 154-pound title. Last March in Las Vegas, the 30-year-old Sydney native lost his WBO title by split decision in a two-belt championship unification against Sebastian Fundora, who also claimed the vacant WBC strap.

“This is my redemption tour,” Tim Tszyu said. “I’m coming back stronger, hungrier, and ready to prove a point. There’s no easing back in – no tune-up fights – just straight into the fire with a very, very good fighter in Joey Spencer. He’s a real fighter, a dangerous opponent, and exactly the kind of challenge I crave.”

“Fighting back home in Australia, and especially in Newcastle, makes this one even more special. It’s been too long, and I can’t wait to step into that ring, feel the energy of a home crowd again, and bring it for my fans.”

“We chose the deep end. No safety nets, no warm-ups. Sink or swim – I’m here to make a statement. If I have to walk through fire to get back on top, so be it. This is what I live for.”

‘I’m coming to win’

Frenton, Michigan-based Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) won three fights since being stopped by Jesus Ramos in the seventh round in March 2023. The 24-year-old native of Grand Blanc, Michigan, rebounded with a unanimous decision over Marcelo Fabian Bzowski in December of the same year, stopped Janer Gonzalez in the fifth round last August, and took a majority decision over Miguel Angel Hernandez in his previous bout in late 2024.

“I’ve watched Tszyu for a long time – his style, his mentality,” Joey Spencer said. “The guy’s a real warrior. He’s the kind of fighter who doesn’t back down. He takes on all comers, no excuses, just gets in there and fights.”

“You look at what he’s done – switching opponents, taking risks – he’s built for this. That’s the type of fighter I respect. But I’m coming to take him out. I’m not here to just share the ring with him. I’m coming to win. Period.”

Among the bouts expected on the Tszyu vs Spencer undercard is an all-Australian light middleweight contest between Koen Mazoudier (12-4-1, 5 KOs) and Dan Hill (7-1, 3 KOs). Plus, Brandon Grach (3-0, 2 KOs) is expected to make his hometown ring appearance at heavyweight.

In the U.S., the event airs live on Prime Video on April 5 (ET).