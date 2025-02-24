Tim Tszyu faces Joseph Spencer in Newcastle, Australia in April

Tim Tszyu is set for his ring return on April 6 against Joseph Spencer. The former champion from Australia makes his home country ring appearance, stepping through the ropes at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW.

Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) looks to rebound from two defeats in a row. In his previous fight for the IBF super welterweight belt last October in Orlando, the 30-year-old was dominated, dropped, and stopped by Bakhram Murtazaliev in the third round. Last March in Las Vegas, the Sydney native lost a split decision against Sebastian Fundora, as well as the WBO 154-pound strap.

Tszyu’s previous victory goes back to October 2023, when he scored a unanimous decision against Brian Mendoza and secured his third win of the year on home soil. Prior to that, he stopped Carlos Ocampo and Tony Harrison in the first and ninth rounds, respectively.

In his U.S. debut in March 2022, Tim Tszyu earned a unanimous decision against Terrell Gausha.

Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The native of Grand Blanc, Michigan won two fights last year, taking a majority decision against Miguel Angel Hernandez and stopping Janer Gonzalez in the fifth round. In late 2023, the Frenton, Michigan-based 24-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Marcelo Fabian Bzowski and returned to winning ways.

In March 2023, Joseph Spencer suffered his first career defeat, a seventh-round TKO against Jesus Ramos on the undercard of David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant in Las Vegas.

Joey Spencer during his bout against Jesus Ramos at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV, USA, on March 25, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

The U.S. broadcast information is yet to be confirmed, with the event expected to air live on April 5 (ET).

The bouts featured on the Tszyu vs Spencer undercard are also expected to be confirmed shortly.