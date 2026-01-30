Tiara Brown and Oshae Jones top six new MVP signings

World champions Tiara Brown and Oshae Jones, along with Jully Poca, LeAnna Cruz, Elise Soto, and Miranda Reyes, have joined the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions. Their first bouts under the MVP banner are expected to be announced shortly.

Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida, is the reigning WBC featherweight champion. The 37-year-old claimed the belt last March by dethroning Skye Nicolson by decision and made her first successful defense in September against Emma Gongora, also by decision.

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Other champions at 126 lbs include IBF titleholder Nina Meinke of Germany, while Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano holds both the WBO and WBA titles, and Mexico’s Jennifer Miranda is the interim WBA champion.

“Signing with Most Valuable Promotions is a major moment in my career,” Brown said. “From my amateur foundation to becoming a world champion, every step prepared me for this level. I’ve earned everything through discipline and consistency. Now I get to showcase that experience and championship mindset on a global stage with MVP.”

Olympic bronze medalist Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, is the current IBF super welterweight champion. The 28-year-old made her first successful defense by decision against Elia Carranza last July, after claiming the title, also by decision, against Femke Hermans in November 2024.

LA’s Mikaela Mayer is the unified 154-pound champion, holding WBA, WBC, and WBO titles.

“From earning an Olympic medal to becoming a two-belt world champion, every step has prepared me for this,” Jones said. “With MVP behind me, I’m ready to compete on the biggest stages and continue building my legacy.”

Other MVP signings include:

Brazilian southpaw Jully Poca, who holds a 4-0 record in Misfits Boxing.

Puerto Rican-American and WBA No. 1 super flyweight contender LeAnna Cruz (11-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Puerto Rican-American Elise Soto (10-0, 9 KOs) of New York, who is ranked No. 4 with the WBO and No. 5 with the IBF.

Mexican-American Miranda Reyes (8-3-1, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, who is ranked No. 8 with the WBA, No. 16 with the WBC, and No. 12 with the WBO.