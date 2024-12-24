Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Throwback video: Ryan Garcia makes knockout return against Oscar Duarte

Ryan Garcia was set to make his ring return against Rukiya Anpo in a boxing exhibition in late December

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Ryan Garcia was scheduled to face Rukiya Anpo in a boxing exhibition in late December in Tokyo. The outing was set to mark his first ring appearance, after he had dominated Devin Haney in a June bout in Brooklyn that was later declared a No Contest due to a failed drug test.

Garcia’s previous victory dates back to a year ago, when he battled Oscar Duarte in Houston in December 2023. The contest marked the 26-year-old’s return to the ring after suffering his first career defeat against Gervonta Davis in April of the same year.

The scheduled 12-round contest didn’t go the full distance. Ryan Garcia claimed the win by knockout, tagging and dominating his Mexican opponent with a flurry of punches. Prior to that, Oscar Duarte was predominantly on the front foot, forcing the representative of the country-host to move.

Duarte tried to beat the eight count and got back on his feet, but referee James Green waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 51 seconds into the eighth round. At the time of the stoppage, the scores were 69-64, 68-65, and 68-65, in favor of the Victorville, California native.

The exhibition match between Ryan Garcia and Rukiya Anpo has been postponed to 2025.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.