Ryan Garcia win over Devin Haney overturned, ‘King Ryan’ forfeits over $1 mil purse

Ryan Garcia has settled with the New York State Athletic Commission receiving a one-year suspension and a fine. His victory over Devin Haney on April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn was overturned to a no contest.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs, 1 NC) tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug the day before and the day of his fight against Devin Haney. He denied any intentional PED use.

According to ESPN, Garcia forfeited his purse, which was disclosed as $1.2 million. His guaranteed earnings were reportedly millions more. The 25-year-old native of Victorville, California was also fined $10,000.

“I want to thank the commission and the fans who stood by me during this whole process,” WBC 140 lbs champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) told ESPN. “The facts are the facts, and I wasn’t on an even playing field. Happy I was able to receive justice for what happened. It’s all part of my story and it’s only going to make me better. I look to enjoy this time with my family and friends and see what’s next.”

“I’m a clean athlete and boxing is a brutal sport where one fight can literally change your life,” San Francisco’s 25-year-old continued. “I think it important for fighters to be clean and I want to become an advocate for clean athletes for my experience in this situation.”

Going up against Haney, Garcia was making his first attempt to land one of four major belts. He, however, missed weight by 3.2 lbs and was ineligible for the title. He can return to the ring on April 20, 2025 subject to his urine tests returned clean.

“Ryan, with his legal team, has resolved this issue and firmly maintains his truth: he never intentionally took any banned substance,” Team Garcia said in a statement provided to ESPN. “It’s simply not in his nature. … The fans will always remember his performance against Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased.”

In his most recent, as of writing, post on X, Garcia posted “Outta of shape gassing every round. But I Cheated. I hate everyone”.