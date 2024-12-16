Subscribe
Ryan Garcia vs Rukiya Anpo: December exhibition canceled, new date to be set

Ryan Garcia vs Rukiya Anpo postponed due to injury

By Parviz Iskenderov
The exhibition boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Rukiya Anpo is no longer happening on December 30 in Tokyo, Japan. The matchup has been postponed due to a wrist injury the American boxer suffered in training camp. The event is expected to be rescheduled for a date in early 2025.

“I’ve been eagerly preparing for my upcoming exhibition fight in Japan, training hard in Dallas over the past several weeks,” Garcia said. “Unfortunately, I sustained a hand injury during training and returned to Los Angeles to be seen by the doctor, who has advised me to postpone my December 30 exhibition.”

“This is only a temporary setback, and I sincerely apologize to my fans, FANMIO, RIZIN, and Anpo for the delay. No one is more disappointed than I am. Thank you for being so supportive.”

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) was last in action in April when he faced Devin Haney. On the night of the event, the 26-year-old native of Victorville, California, who missed weight, was announced as the winner. The fight, however, was ruled a No Contest after the event due to a failed drug test.

Rukiya Anpo went up against former world champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in an exhibition boxing match in July. The 29-year-old Japanese kickboxer said he was looking forward to facing Garcia, whom he had declared a “fake king,” on a new date.

“I have been told that Ryan is out due to an injury,” Anpo said. “I am disappointed to say the least, but knocking out an injured opponent won’t mean anything, so I wish him a speedy recovery and hope I can face the 100% version of Ryan Garcia. Get well soon, and I’ll let you kiss my fist anytime!”

According to today’s announcement, Garcia vs Anpo has been “temporarily” postponed. A new date is expected to be set shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

