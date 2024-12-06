Gervonta Davis: I know Lamont Roach is definitely tough & has sneaky power

At a public press conference in Washington, D.C., Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. traded barbs and went face-to-face. The pair meets on March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a 12-round clash that headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title. The undefeated three-division world champion from Baltimore, MD gave credit to his opponent and stated that he would need to be at the top of his game.

“Come March the first, we dance,” Gervonta Davis said Thursday from Burr Gymnasium at Howard University. “Everybody knows how I get.”

“I haven’t been watching his fights too much, but I’ve been in the gym with him and I know how he moves. I’ll get in camp and get up to date on him. I know for sure he’s definitely tough and has sneaky power. He’s had sneaky power since we were kids. We’re gonna figure out what he’s best at, and we’ll take it away from him.”

“I make sure I’m on top of my stuff. It’s boxing, so anything can happen. Boxers have off nights. We gotta do everything to be on top of our game.”

Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“He better not bring his family. That’s what I’ve been saying. He might be my people, but we gotta get it on. I don’t care who he come with. None of them can stop this.”

“I’m not just repping Baltimore, I’m repping people all over. Everyone who’s going through something. If people doubt you, or you think your back is against the ropes, I do it for you.”

“I’m from Baltimore and he’s from D.C., so you know there’s something to this. But I do always feel like D.C. is home, because I’ve always had to beat these guys in the amateurs and they became my boys.”

‘I was one of the best boxers in the country as an amateur, and I’m much better now

Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) moves up a weight class and aims to capture a world title in his second division. The reigning WBA super featherweight champion from Washington, D.C., stated that he has improved since his amateur days, when he suffered a pair of losses to Davis.

“I’ve got D.C. in here,” said Lamont Roach Jr. “They know what’s up and they know what’s up with me. His team knows my work, up close and personal. We got a lot for him and come March 1, we’re gonna kick some a**”

“I’ve gotten better in every aspect since the amateurs. I was one of the best boxers in the country as an amateur, and I’m much better now.”

“Look at the people here for me. That’s who I do it for. I do it for the people with me. My whole family is from D.C. Like my entire family. They’re gonna celebrate with me in Brooklyn.”

“I can do whatever I want. He’s not doing anything to me. He’s got nothing for me. It’s just me and him. He can’t be worried about these other people.”

“My advice to the kids who want to fight is to keep your head down. I didn’t get this far by half-assing anything. I put that work in. I advise any youngin’ to go chase their dream. If it was easy, everyone would do it, so you just gotta keep pushing.”

The matchups featured on the Davis vs Roach undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.