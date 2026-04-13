Thibeault vs Santos removed from Baumgardner-Shin undercard

The bout between Tammara Thibeault and Nadja Jesus Santos has been removed from the undercard of Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin, aka MVPW-02 on April 17. The middleweight contest was canceled due to a visa delay for Santos, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced Monday.

Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs) of Canada and Santos (5-0, 3 KOs) of Brazil were scheduled to compete on the ESPN-televised portion of the card, live from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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A new date for Thibeault’s next fight is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The eight-round flyweight bout between Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (7-0-1, 2 KOs) and Maria Micheo (14-6, 8 KOs) of Guatemala, has been moved from the prelims to open the main card.

Headlining MVPW-02, Detroit-based Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs).

Current Baumgardner vs Shin lineup

Main card

Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) vs. Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs), Baumgardner’s IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles

Shadasia Green (16-1, 11 KOs) vs. Lani Daniels (11-4-2, 1 KO), Green’s IBF and WBO super middleweight titles

Krystal Rosado (8-1, 2 KOs) vs. Fernanda Reyes (8-0), bantamweight

Natalie Dove (7-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Maria Micheo (14-6, 8 KOs), flyweight

Prelims