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Thibeault vs Santos removed from Baumgardner-Shin undercard

The middleweight bout between Tammara Thibeault and Nadja Jesus Santos has been canceled due to a visa issue

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Tammara Thibeault in the ring during her boxing match
Tammara Thibeault during her bout against Sonya Dreiling at the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto in Toronto, ON, Canada, on March 7, 2025. Photo by Josh Schofield/Most Valuable Promotions

The bout between Tammara Thibeault and Nadja Jesus Santos has been removed from the undercard of Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin, aka MVPW-02 on April 17. The middleweight contest was canceled due to a visa delay for Santos, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced Monday.

Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs) of Canada and Santos (5-0, 3 KOs) of Brazil were scheduled to compete on the ESPN-televised portion of the card, live from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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A new date for Thibeault’s next fight is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The eight-round flyweight bout between Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (7-0-1, 2 KOs) and Maria Micheo (14-6, 8 KOs) of Guatemala, has been moved from the prelims to open the main card.

Headlining MVPW-02, Detroit-based Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs).

Current Baumgardner vs Shin lineup

Main card

  • Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) vs. Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs), Baumgardner’s IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles
  • Shadasia Green (16-1, 11 KOs) vs. Lani Daniels (11-4-2, 1 KO), Green’s IBF and WBO super middleweight titles
  • Krystal Rosado (8-1, 2 KOs) vs. Fernanda Reyes (8-0), bantamweight
  • Natalie Dove (7-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Maria Micheo (14-6, 8 KOs), flyweight

Prelims

  • Jahmal Harvey (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Daniel Lugo (6-4, 2 KOs), lightweight
  • Raquel Miller (13-0, 6 KOs) vs. Adriana Araujo (6-3, 1 KO), super middleweight
  • Elon De Jesus (11-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Connor Adaway (10-2-1, 4 KOs), super bantamweight
  • Alex Vargas (14-0, 5 KOs) vs. Ryan O’Rourke (13-0, 3 KOs), super lightweight
  • Luis Gjolena (7-0-1, 5 KOs) vs. Robert Salinas (4-2-1, 3 KOs), heavyweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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