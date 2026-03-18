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Baumgardner vs Shin: Full undercard set with Thibeault, Rosado and more

Baumgardner vs Shin undercard features Tammara Thibeault facing Nadja Jesus Santos, Krystal Rosado against Fernanda Reyes, and more

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Tammara Thibeault raises her hands in victory after a boxing match
Tammara Thibeault victorious over Mary Casamassa during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025. Photo by Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

The full list of bouts has been confirmed for the undercard of Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin. The event takes place at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, on Friday, April 17.

Among the matchups on ESPN, Tammara Thibeault faces Nadja Jesus Santos and Krystal Rosado takes on Fernanda Reyes.

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Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs) of Canada and Santos (5-0, 3 KOs) of Brazil square off in a 10-round middleweight bout. Thibeault, 29, comes off a first-round stoppage victory over Cristina Mazzotta last September. Santos, 43, defeated Daniele Bastieri by third-round knockout in December.

Puerto Rico’s Rosado (8-1, 2 KOs) and Mexico’s Delgado (8-0) face off in an eight-round bantamweight bout. Rosado, 23, bounced back from a defeat in January with a unanimous decision over Tania Walters. Unbeaten 23-year-old Delgado took a split decision against Lorena Yenesina Cruz Aispuro last April.

The Baumgardner vs Shin prelims include:

  • Jahmal Harvey (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Leandro Medina (7-3-1, 4 KOs), lightweight
  • Javon Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba (2-2, 1 KO), lightweight
  • Natalie Dove (7-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Maria Micheo (14-6, 8 KOs), flyweight
  • Raquel Miller (13-0, 6 KOs) vs. Adriana Araujo (6-3, 1 KO), super middleweight
  • Elon De Jesus (11-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Connor Adaway (10-2-1, 4 KOs), super bantamweight
  • Alex Vargas (14-0, 5 KOs) vs. Ryan O’Rourke (13-0, 3 KOs), super lightweight

In the main event, Detroit-based Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs) of South Korea.

In the co-feature, Shadasia Green (16-1, 11 KOs) of Paterson, NJ, defends her unified IBF and WBO super middleweight titles against former two-division champion Lani Daniels (11-4-2, 1 KO) of New Zealand.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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