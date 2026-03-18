Baumgardner vs Shin: Full undercard set with Thibeault, Rosado and more

The full list of bouts has been confirmed for the undercard of Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin. The event takes place at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, on Friday, April 17.

Among the matchups on ESPN, Tammara Thibeault faces Nadja Jesus Santos and Krystal Rosado takes on Fernanda Reyes.

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Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs) of Canada and Santos (5-0, 3 KOs) of Brazil square off in a 10-round middleweight bout. Thibeault, 29, comes off a first-round stoppage victory over Cristina Mazzotta last September. Santos, 43, defeated Daniele Bastieri by third-round knockout in December.

Puerto Rico’s Rosado (8-1, 2 KOs) and Mexico’s Delgado (8-0) face off in an eight-round bantamweight bout. Rosado, 23, bounced back from a defeat in January with a unanimous decision over Tania Walters. Unbeaten 23-year-old Delgado took a split decision against Lorena Yenesina Cruz Aispuro last April.

The Baumgardner vs Shin prelims include:

Jahmal Harvey (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Leandro Medina (7-3-1, 4 KOs), lightweight

Javon Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba (2-2, 1 KO), lightweight

Natalie Dove (7-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Maria Micheo (14-6, 8 KOs), flyweight

Raquel Miller (13-0, 6 KOs) vs. Adriana Araujo (6-3, 1 KO), super middleweight

Elon De Jesus (11-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Connor Adaway (10-2-1, 4 KOs), super bantamweight

Alex Vargas (14-0, 5 KOs) vs. Ryan O’Rourke (13-0, 3 KOs), super lightweight

In the main event, Detroit-based Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs) of South Korea.

In the co-feature, Shadasia Green (16-1, 11 KOs) of Paterson, NJ, defends her unified IBF and WBO super middleweight titles against former two-division champion Lani Daniels (11-4-2, 1 KO) of New Zealand.