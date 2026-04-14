Teremoana faces Tupou in co-feature to Nicolson vs Turner

Undefeated Australian heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana faces Tonga’s Bowie Tupou on Wednesday, April 29 at Melbourne Pavilion. The eight-round contest serves as the co-feature to Skye Nicolson vs. Mariah Turner.
Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) of Campbelltown, NSW, is fresh off a first-round knockout victory over Curtis Harper in March in Orlando. Redfern, NSW-based Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs) comes off a fourth-round stoppage defeat to Joseph Goodall in April.
Teremoana, 28, and Tupou, 43, went face-to-face for the first time at The Boxing Shop in Salisbury, Queensland, on Tuesday.
Headlining Matchroom Boxing’s return to Australia, interim WBC super bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) makes her home-country title defense against New Zealand-born, Australia-based Mariah Turner (12-1, 6 KOs).
Previously announced for the undercard, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) faces new opponent Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight matchup. Zalewski replaces Ibrahim Balla.
The event airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia and on DAZN internationally.
Current Nicolson vs Turner fight card
- Skye Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) vs. Mariah Turner (12-1, 6 KOs), super bantamweight
- Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) vs. Bowie Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs), heavyweight
- Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) vs. Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs), lightweight
- Andrew Hunt (11-0-1, 6 KOs) vs. Ben Hussain (13-2, 8 KOs), super welterweight
- Jesse Bolt (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Faavesi Isaako (3-5, 2 KOs), lightweight
- Chloe Chaos (7-2-1, 3 KOs) vs. Arlene Blencowe (5-6, 2 KOs), super welterweight
- Omar El-Abdallah (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Alivereti Dodomo (7-8, 6 KOs), super middleweight
- Jonte Metaxas (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Troy Toleafoa (0-1), super lightweight