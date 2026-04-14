Teremoana faces Tupou in co-feature to Nicolson vs Turner

Undefeated Australian heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana faces Tonga’s Bowie Tupou on Wednesday, April 29 at Melbourne Pavilion. The eight-round contest serves as the co-feature to Skye Nicolson vs. Mariah Turner.

Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) of Campbelltown, NSW, is fresh off a first-round knockout victory over Curtis Harper in March in Orlando. Redfern, NSW-based Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs) comes off a fourth-round stoppage defeat to Joseph Goodall in April.

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Teremoana, 28, and Tupou, 43, went face-to-face for the first time at The Boxing Shop in Salisbury, Queensland, on Tuesday.

Headlining Matchroom Boxing’s return to Australia, interim WBC super bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) makes her home-country title defense against New Zealand-born, Australia-based Mariah Turner (12-1, 6 KOs).

Previously announced for the undercard, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) faces new opponent Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight matchup. Zalewski replaces Ibrahim Balla.

The event airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia and on DAZN internationally.

Teremoana Teremoana and Bowie Tupou go face-to-face at The Boxing Shop in Salisbury, Queensland, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Casey Morton / Matchroom Boxing

Current Nicolson vs Turner fight card