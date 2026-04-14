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Teremoana faces Tupou in co-feature to Nicolson vs Turner

Teremoana Teremoana faces Bowie Tupou in the co-feature to Skye Nicolson's title defence against Mariah Turner

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Teremoana Teremoana and Bowie Tupou at The Boxing Shop in Salisbury, Queensland
Teremoana Teremoana and Bowie Tupou at The Boxing Shop in Salisbury, Queensland, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Casey Morton / Matchroom Boxing

Undefeated Australian heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana faces Tonga’s Bowie Tupou on Wednesday, April 29 at Melbourne Pavilion. The eight-round contest serves as the co-feature to Skye Nicolson vs. Mariah Turner.

Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) of Campbelltown, NSW, is fresh off a first-round knockout victory over Curtis Harper in March in Orlando. Redfern, NSW-based Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs) comes off a fourth-round stoppage defeat to Joseph Goodall in April.

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Teremoana, 28, and Tupou, 43, went face-to-face for the first time at The Boxing Shop in Salisbury, Queensland, on Tuesday.

Headlining Matchroom Boxing’s return to Australia, interim WBC super bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) makes her home-country title defense against New Zealand-born, Australia-based Mariah Turner (12-1, 6 KOs).

Previously announced for the undercard, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) faces new opponent Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight matchup. Zalewski replaces Ibrahim Balla.

The event airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia and on DAZN internationally.

Teremoana Teremoana and Bowie Tupou face off at The Boxing Shop
Teremoana Teremoana and Bowie Tupou go face-to-face at The Boxing Shop in Salisbury, Queensland, on April 14, 2026. Photo by Casey Morton / Matchroom Boxing

Current Nicolson vs Turner fight card

  • Skye Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) vs. Mariah Turner (12-1, 6 KOs), super bantamweight
  • Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) vs. Bowie Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs), heavyweight
  • Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) vs. Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs), lightweight
  • Andrew Hunt (11-0-1, 6 KOs) vs. Ben Hussain (13-2, 8 KOs), super welterweight
  • Jesse Bolt (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Faavesi Isaako (3-5, 2 KOs), lightweight
  • Chloe Chaos (7-2-1, 3 KOs) vs. Arlene Blencowe (5-6, 2 KOs), super welterweight
  • Omar El-Abdallah (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Alivereti Dodomo (7-8, 6 KOs), super middleweight
  • Jonte Metaxas (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Troy Toleafoa (0-1), super lightweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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