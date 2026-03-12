Skye Nicolson faces Mariah Turner in Melbourne in April

Skye Nicolson has her next fight confirmed against Mariah Turner at Melbourne Pavilion on Wednesday, April 29. The contest headlines the Matchroom Boxing debut in Melbourne, Victoria, marking the promotion’s return to Australia.

Ticket information for the Nicolson vs Turner clash is expected to be confirmed shortly. The event airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia and on DAZN in the U.S. and UK.

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Skye Nicolson

Australia’s former world champion Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) makes the first defense of her interim WBC super bantamweight title, which she claimed last December by decision over Yuliahn Luna Avila. In addition to the belt, the 30-year-old southpaw earned her third consecutive win since dropping her WBC featherweight title to Tiara Brown by split decision last March.

“This is a huge moment for me, and I’m thrilled to be coming home to defend my WBC title and mandatory position for the soon-to-be-crowned undisputed champion,” Nicolson said.

The undisputed 122-pound title is at stake on April 5 in London, where England’s unified IBF, WBC, and WBO champion Ellie Scotney (11-0) faces Mexico’s WBA champion Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) on the undercard of Dubois vs Harper.

“It’s an honour to headline such a strong card full of Australian talent – and my first headline event being back home is extra special,” Nicolson added.

“Mariah is a quality fighter, and I’m expecting a tough challenge. But every time I step into the ring I level up, and I plan on making a real statement on April 29 in Melbourne and setting up the mega fights in the division for 2026.”

Mariah Turner

Turner (12-1, 6 KOs) of New Zealand secured seven straight victories since her decision loss to Ellie Bouttell in mid-2024. In her previous outing last November, the Australia-based contender defeated Stephanie Lee Cutting by unanimous decision, earning her fifth win of the year.

“I’d like to thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for giving me this opportunity,” Turner said.

“This is the biggest challenge of my career so far and the kind of opportunity that dreams are made of.”

“To step into the ring with a World Champion like Skye Nicolson on such an incredible global platform is a huge moment for me. I respect what Skye has achieved in the sport. At the same time, I truly believe in myself and in the work my team and I are putting in behind the scenes.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to my team at Fortitude Boxing, my manager Stephen Deller for backing me, and to my major sponsor Cappah Group for supporting my career and helping me get here. We are leaving no stone unturned in this camp. I’m ready to rise to the moment on April 29. This is my chance to let my light shine, show the world who I am as a fighter, and prove that I belong on the world stage.”

Nicolson vs Turner undercard

On the Nicolson vs Turner undercard, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) and Ibrahim Balla (17-3, 7 KOs) battle for the IBF Pan Pacific lightweight title.

Unbeaten heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana (9-0, 9 KOs) is set to make his latest ring appearance, pending the result of his fight with Curtis Harper on March 21 on the undercard of Adames vs Williams in Orlando, Florida.

The current lineup is as follows:

Skye Nicolson vs. Mariah Turner, Nicolson’s interim WBC super bantamweight title

Jake Wyllie vs. Ibrahim Balla, IBF Pan Pacific lightweight title

Teremoana Teremoana vs. TBA, heavyweight

Andrew Hunt vs. Benjamin Hussain, vacant IBF Intercontinental super welterweight title

Jesse Bolt vs. Faavesi Isaako, vacant Victoria state lightweight title

Chloe Chaos vs. Arlene Blencowe, super welterweight

Alana Moussa vs. Sheyanne Stewart, middleweight

Jonte Metaxas vs. Troy Toleafoa, super lightweight

Taylor Stone vs. Scottie Williams, welterweight

Omar El-Abdallah vs. TBA, super middleweight