Teofimo Lopez to face Subriel Matias in March

Teofimo Lopez is set for his next fight against Subriel Matias on March 15. The bout headlines a Top Rank card live on ESPN+ PPV. The location and venue for the event have yet to be confirmed.

Las Vegas-based Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) puts his WBO super lightweight title on the line, making the third defense of his belt. The 27-year-old won two fights in 2024 by unanimous decision, defeating Steve Claggett and Jamaine Ortiz in February and June, respectively. The Brooklyn native claimed the world title in his second weight class in June 2023, dethroning Josh Taylor also by UD.

Former IBF 140-pound champion Subriel Matias returned to winning ways with a second-round TKO against Roberto Ramirez in November. The 32-year-old Puerto Rican lost his title in June, dropping a unanimous decision to Liam Paro.

The contest was first reported by ESPN, citing sources. The promotion is expected to make a formal announcement in the near future.

The bouts featured on the Lopez vs Matias undercard are also expected to be confirmed shortly.