Video: Subriel Matias drops & stops Roberto Ramirez in second round

Subriel Matias returned to winning ways on November 9, when he faced Roberto Ramirez at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The former world champion secured the win by way of stoppage, dropping his opponent twice along the way.

Matias dominated Ramirez with a barrage of punches, repeatedly landing a left hook to the head and body. The latter managed to beat the first eight count. However, an ongoing pressure from the Puerto Rican super lightweight forced his Mexican opponent to take a knee for the second time from a body shot followed by a punch to the head. As the latter wouldn’t get back on his feet to resume the fight, the referee called it a day and waved the fight off.

With the victory by TKO, 32-year-old Subriel Matias (21-2, 21 KOs) rebounded from the defeat against unbeaten Australian Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs), when he lost his IBF 140 lbs title in June. 31-year-old Roberto Ramirez (26-4-1, 19 KOs) got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

In the co-feature, local Jeyvier Cintron (13-1, 6 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Mexico’s Rashib Martinez Valadez (23-4-1, 11 KOs). With the victory, the Puerto Rican bantamweight landed the vacant WBO International belt.

Among other Matias vs Ramirez results, Alfredo Santiago (16-2, 7 KOs) of the Dominican Republic eliminated Pedro Campa (36-4-1, 24 KOs) of Mexico in the first round at super lightweight. With the win, the NABO titleholder made the first successful defense of his strap.

Also on the card, Obimael Ortiz (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Puerto Rico defeated Mexico’s Kevin Gonzalez (27-2-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. In the event opener, Puerto Rico’s Luis J Rodriguez (14-0, 12 KOs) TKO’d Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (20-2-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico in the fifth round at super middleweight.