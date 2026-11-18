Teremoana Teremoana faces Hemi Ahio tonight (Wednesday, November 18) at Pullman Melbourne Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia.
- The contest features undefeated Australian Teremoana (12-0, 12 KOs) against once-beaten Ahio (25-1, 19 KOs) of New Zealand.
- The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant IBF Intercontinental title on the line.
How to watch: Live on Kayo Sports in Australia and DAZN internationally.
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The undercard includes:
- Joel Camilleri (31-8, 15 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania middleweight title against Mitchell Leek (14-0, 8 KOs). The vacant IBF Australasian title is also at stake.
- Omar El-Abdallah (6-0) faces Nicholas Benn (5-2, 5 KOs) at super middleweight. Benn replaced the initially announced opponent, Lilo Telepe (6-1, 6 KOs).
- Ky Hodgson (7-1, 5 KOs) and Victor Adis-Iosifidis (3-1, 1 KO) battle for the vacant Australian super welterweight title.
- James Noonan (1-1) and Matt Faron (2-0) square off at super welterweight.
Teremoana vs Ahio results
(3:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. GMT / 7:00 p.m. AEDT)
- Teremoana Teremoana vs. Hemi Ahio
- Joel Camilleri vs. Mitch Leek
- Omar El-Abdallah vs. Nicholas Benn
- Ky Hodgson vs. Victor Adis-Iosifidis
- James Noonan vs. Matt Faron
Teremoana vs Ahio live blog
Video: Teremoana KOs Savage
Watch Teremoana Teremoana’s previous fight against DeAndre Savage on the Gold Coast in August.
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