Newly crowned IBF lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner has vacated her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles. She now aims to become undisputed in her second weight class.

Baumgardner (19-1, 7 KOs) collected all four major belts at 130 lbs in February 2023 in New York, where she defeated Elhem Mekhaled by unanimous decision.

The 32-year-old native of Fremont, Ohio, claimed the IBF belt at 135 lbs in November in Arlington, dethroning Elif Nur Turhan, also by unanimous decision.

According to a statement from Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Baumgardner looks to face the winner of the upcoming three-belt championship unification bout between Caroline Dubois (14-0-1, 5 KOs) and Stephanie Han (13-0, 3 KOs).

Advertisement

Dubois vs Han

London’s Dubois and Han of El Paso, Texas, square off on February 20 at the GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

Dubois puts her unified WBC and WBO titles on the line, while Han brings her WBA belt to the ring.

130-pound champions

Following Baumgardner’s vacating of the IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles, Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (16-2, 2 KOs), who holds the division’s interim WBA title, is expected to be elevated to full champion.

South Africa’s Bernice Ferreira (11-0, 4 KOs) is the current WBC titleholder at super featherweight.