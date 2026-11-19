A total of 12 bouts have been confirmed for the Jones vs Pettus card taking place this Friday, November 20, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.
- In the main event, Amari Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oakland, California, faces DeAundre Pettus (14-4, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina, at middleweight.
- In the co-feature, Coachella’s undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) defends her title against UK-based Jasmina Zapotoczna (10-1) of Poland.
- Previously announced to compete at the event, Joel Iriarte (11-0, 10 KOs) of Bakersfield, California, faces Colombia’s Darvin Galeano (15-4, 9 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout.
- Welterweight Cayden Griffiths (9-0, 8 KOs) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, meets Puerto Rico’s Jean Rivera-Pacheco (10-4, 1 KO) in an eight-round matchup.
- Uzbekistan’s super lightweight Ruslan Abdullaev (5-0, 3 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Juan Meza Angulo (9-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight contest.
The five-fight main card will stream live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Advertisement
Prelims
Five preliminary matchups will stream live on YouTube, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
The preliminary lineup includes:
- Eight-round middleweight bout between Amir Anderson (8-0, 6 KOs) of Syracuse, New York, and Romania’s Daniel Buciuc (16-3, 6 KOs).
- Eight-round lightweight clash between Victor Morales (20-1-1, 10 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington, and Leonardo Sanchez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California.
- Six-round super lightweight matchup between Javier Meza (6-0, 3 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas, and Jonathan Figueroa (8-2, 7 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut.
- Six-round middleweight showdown between Sebastian Mitry (7-0, 6 KOs) of Buckeye, Arizona, and Anthony Alvarado (9-1, 2 KOs) of Salem, Oregon.
- Six-round welterweight battle between Las Vegas’ David Lopez (9-0, 6 KOs) and Mexico’s Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-7, 8 KOs).
Post-lims
Two 10-round post-lims, titled “After Dark,” will stream live on YouTube and DAZN following the main event.
- Indio’s Manuel Flores (20-2-1, 16 KOs) faces off Mexico’s Rashib Martinez Valadez (25-6-1, 13 KOs) at super bantamweight.
- Las Vegas’ Demler Zamora (17-0, 11 KOs) squares off against Mexico’s Ruben Garcia Hernandez (25-8-2, 11 KOs) at lightweight.
A four-round super flyweight bout between Kayla Gomez (1-0) of El Paso, Texas, and Mexico’s Gloria Carolina Fernandez Quinonez (2-0), previously listed on BoxRec, was not included on the card announced by Golden Boy on Wednesday.
Advertisement