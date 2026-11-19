A total of 12 bouts have been confirmed for the Jones vs Pettus card taking place this Friday, November 20, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

In the main event, Amari Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oakland, California, faces DeAundre Pettus (14-4, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina, at middleweight.

In the co-feature, Coachella’s undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) defends her title against UK-based Jasmina Zapotoczna (10-1) of Poland.

Previously announced to compete at the event, Joel Iriarte (11-0, 10 KOs) of Bakersfield, California, faces Colombia’s Darvin Galeano (15-4, 9 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Welterweight Cayden Griffiths (9-0, 8 KOs) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, meets Puerto Rico’s Jean Rivera-Pacheco (10-4, 1 KO) in an eight-round matchup.

Uzbekistan’s super lightweight Ruslan Abdullaev (5-0, 3 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Juan Meza Angulo (9-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight contest.

The five-fight main card will stream live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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Prelims

Five preliminary matchups will stream live on YouTube, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The preliminary lineup includes:

Eight-round middleweight bout between Amir Anderson (8-0, 6 KOs) of Syracuse, New York, and Romania’s Daniel Buciuc (16-3, 6 KOs).

Eight-round lightweight clash between Victor Morales (20-1-1, 10 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington, and Leonardo Sanchez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California.

Six-round super lightweight matchup between Javier Meza (6-0, 3 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas, and Jonathan Figueroa (8-2, 7 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut.

Six-round middleweight showdown between Sebastian Mitry (7-0, 6 KOs) of Buckeye, Arizona, and Anthony Alvarado (9-1, 2 KOs) of Salem, Oregon.

Six-round welterweight battle between Las Vegas’ David Lopez (9-0, 6 KOs) and Mexico’s Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (12-7, 8 KOs).

Post-lims

Two 10-round post-lims, titled “After Dark,” will stream live on YouTube and DAZN following the main event.

Indio’s Manuel Flores (20-2-1, 16 KOs) faces off Mexico’s Rashib Martinez Valadez (25-6-1, 13 KOs) at super bantamweight.

Las Vegas’ Demler Zamora (17-0, 11 KOs) squares off against Mexico’s Ruben Garcia Hernandez (25-8-2, 11 KOs) at lightweight.

A four-round super flyweight bout between Kayla Gomez (1-0) of El Paso, Texas, and Mexico’s Gloria Carolina Fernandez Quinonez (2-0), previously listed on BoxRec, was not included on the card announced by Golden Boy on Wednesday.