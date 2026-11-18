Jai Opetaia has been scheduled to face Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight bout on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The contest has been set as the co-feature to Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, live on Netflix.

On Tuesday, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported, citing sources, that Australia’s former two-time IBF cruiserweight champion, Opetaia, had withdrawn from the bout.

According to Rafael, former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder is expected to remain on the card, subject to finding “a suitable replacement.”

He also noted a rematch with Derek Chisora as a “distinct possibility.”

Netflix, which recently announced two new fights for the Fury vs Joshua undercard, is yet to confirm the news. As of writing, the Wilder vs Opetaia bout remains listed on its event page.

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Undefeated southpaw Opetaia, 31, last fought in September in Las Vegas, where he stopped Norair Mikaeljan in the ninth round.

Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, defeated Zimbabwean-born British Chisora (36-14, 23 KOs) by split decision in April in London.

With the victory, 41-year-old Wilder earned his second win in a row. 42-year-old Chisora, who during his career twice challenged for the WBC heavyweight title, saw his three-fight winning streak snapped.

Headlining the card on December 11, live on Netflix from Cardiff, former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) faces former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) in an all-British clash.

More information regarding the status of the Wilder vs Opetaia bout is expected to follow shortly.