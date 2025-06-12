Taylor vs Serrano 3: One Final Fight – official trailer released

The official trailer for the trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been released. The video hit the stream one month away from the date when the two fighters square off one last time.

The contest headlines the boxing card, live on Netflix, from Madison Square Garden in New York on July 11. Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title is on the line.

The two-minute trailer, narrated by Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Charlize Theron, features highlight moments from the two previous Taylor vs Serrano matchups, as well as a glimpse of training, including shadowboxing and bag work.

Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland defeated Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) on both previous occasions. The first fight, held in April 2022, also in New York, ended in a split decision. The rematch last November in Arlington, TX, resulted in a unanimous decision.

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 is the second boxing card to be streamed on Netflix. The first event last November saw Jake Paul take on Mike Tyson. Additionally, the third showdown has been confirmed for September 13, pitting Canelo Alvarez against Terence Crawford live from Las Vegas.