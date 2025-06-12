Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Taylor vs Serrano 3: One Final Fight – official trailer released

Katie Taylor faces Amanda Serrano in a trilogy fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, live on Netflix

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The official trailer for the trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been released. The video hit the stream one month away from the date when the two fighters square off one last time.

The contest headlines the boxing card, live on Netflix, from Madison Square Garden in New York on July 11. Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title is on the line.

The two-minute trailer, narrated by Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Charlize Theron, features highlight moments from the two previous Taylor vs Serrano matchups, as well as a glimpse of training, including shadowboxing and bag work.

Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland defeated Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) on both previous occasions. The first fight, held in April 2022, also in New York, ended in a split decision. The rematch last November in Arlington, TX, resulted in a unanimous decision.

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 is the second boxing card to be streamed on Netflix. The first event last November saw Jake Paul take on Mike Tyson. Additionally, the third showdown has been confirmed for September 13, pitting Canelo Alvarez against Terence Crawford live from Las Vegas.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.