Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford lands on Netflix, three-city press tour scheduled

Netflix is confirmed to stream the fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford on September 13, live from Las Vegas. The venue accommodating the highly anticipated matchup is yet to be determined. The event continues the series of Riyadh Season cards.

The two four-division world champions were originally scheduled to battle it out a day earlier at Allegiant Stadium, also in Las Vegas. The new date and broadcast platform were confirmed on Tuesday, alongside a three-city press tour.

Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) of Mexico makes his second ring appearance of the year. The 34-year-old was in action in May, defeating William Scull by unanimous decision. With the victory, he became the two-time undisputed champion at 168 lbs.

“I’m super happy to be making history again and this time on a Riyadh Season Card that will be broadcast on Netflix,” Canelo said. “On September 13, I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE steps through the ropes for the first time since last August, when he scored a unanimous decision over Israil Madrimov to win a title at super welterweight. Going up against Canelo, the undefeated 37-year-old southpaw looks to become the undisputed champion in his third weight class, having previously conquered the super lightweight and welterweight divisions.

“My perfect record speaks for itself,” Crawford said. “I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top. On September 13, my hand will be raised once again as the world watches greatness.”

Canelo vs Crawford press tour

Ahead of their bout, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford host a three-city press tour. The first stop is on June 20 at Baker Alshidy Theatre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The second press conference takes place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York on June 22, during Fanatics Fest NYC. Rounding out the press tour, the third presser is held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 27.

The Canelo vs Crawford clash is the third boxing event to be streamed on Netflix. The debut showdown last November featured Jake Paul against Mike Tyson. The next event is scheduled to feature the trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The venue for Canelo vs Crawford, as well as the undercard bouts, is expected to be confirmed shortly.