Taylor Lapilus vs Mitch McKee headlines PFL Lyon in December

Taylor Lapilus and Mitch McKee square off in the main event of a PFL card on December 19 at LDLC Arena in Lyon. They clash for the inaugural PFL bantamweight title.

France’s Lapilus (25-4), 34, earned his sixth win in a row at PFL Brussels in May, defeating Jake Hadley by unanimous decision.

Unbeaten 28-year-old McKee (10-0) of St. Michael, Minnesota, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Sergio Pettis at PFL Chicago in April.

The card will stream live on the ESPN app in the U.S. and RMC Sport in France.

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What they’re saying

“My whole career has led to this moment,” Lapilus said. “I’m here to become champion, leave my mark on this sport, and cement my legacy. And when I look back, I want to know I was part of the moment everything changed for French MMA. This is more than a title fight. This is history in the making.”

“To my people, you’ve supported me all the way through my career. On December 19, we need to make sure Mitch McKee knows what it’s like to enter the lion’s den at the LDLC Arena,” Lapilus added.

McKee said, “Fighting for a PFL world title is exactly why I came here. Taylor is a great fighter, he’s experienced, and I know fighting him in France means I’m walking into his backyard. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’ve believed from day one that I’m the best bantamweight in the PFL, and in December I get the opportunity to prove it. I’m going to Lyon to bring that belt home.”

PFL Lyon marks the promotion’s return to France and the final event under the PFL name. Starting in January 2027, events will be held under the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) name following the merger of the two organizations.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.