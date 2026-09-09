Tony Ferguson faces Kenzo Biyong on Deen vs Cejudo undercard

Tony Ferguson defends his Misfits Boxing middleweight title against Kenzo Biyong on September 26 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The contest is featured on the undercard of Deen vs Cejudo.

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Ferguson was last in action in the ring last December when he scored a unanimous decision over Warren Spencer. In his Misfits Boxing debut last August, the 42-year-old native of Costa Mesa, California, stopped Nathaniel Bustamante, aka “Salt Papi,” in the third round.

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In his previous outing overall this past June, Ferguson lost to Arman Tsarukyan by technical fall at RAF 10.

In his next boxing bout, Ferguson faces Kenzo Biyong of the Netherlands, a former professional soccer player coming off a first-round submission defeat to Raphael Ferreira at UFC BJJ 7 in April.

Headlining the upcoming Misfits Boxing event in Miami, Nurideen Shabazz, aka “Deen The Great,” of Tampa, takes on Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo of Los Angeles.

Also on the card, Chase DeMoor (7-2-1, 7 KOs) of Eatonville, Washington, meets Newark, New Jersey-based former MMA fighter Plinio Cruz of Brazil.

The rest of the card is expected to be announced shortly.