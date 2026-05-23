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PFL Brussels live results: Habirora stops Henderson in 20 seconds – Video

PFL Brussels features Patrick Habirora facing former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson in a welterweight bout

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Patrick Habirora faces Benson Henderson atop the PFL card tonight, Saturday, May 23, at ING Arena in Brussels. The event marks the promotion’s return to Belgium.

  • Habirora (8-0) competes in front of his home country crowd and looks to remain undefeated following a first-round knockout victory over Kevin Jousset last December.
  • Former UFC lightweight champion Henderson (30-12) of Colorado Springs returns to action and looks to rebound from a submission defeat to Usman Nurmagomedov in March 2023.

The contest is scheduled for three rounds at welterweight.

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The co-main event is a three-round bantamweight bout between Taylor Lapilus and Jake Hadley.

  • Lapilus (24-4) of France aims for his sixth straight win after stopping Kasum Kasumov in the third round in February.
  • Hadley (12-5) of England is coming off a decision defeat to Marcirley Alves last June at PFL 6.

PFL Brussels results

Main card

  • Patrick Habirora def. Benson Henderson by KO (punches, R1, 0:20)
  • Taylor Lapilus def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Boris Atangana def. Jared Gooden by KO (punches, R1, 1:05)
  • Naoki Inoue def. Marcirley Alves by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Asael Adjoudj def. Keisuke Sasu by KO (head kick, R2, 2:22)

Prelims

  • Gustavo Oliveira def. Baris Adiguzel by submission (guillotine choke, R2, 1:10)
  • Donegi Abena def. Joe Schilling by RTD (R1, 0:36)*
  • Movsar Ibragimov def. Shane Campbell by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 3:28)
  • Khamzat Abaev def. Luca Poclit by TKO (punches, R1, 2:56)
  • Adam Meskini def. Keweny Lopes by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
  • Ashley Reece def. Rustam Serbiev by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

*Schilling retired after an illegal headbutt by Abena, who was deducted a point.

PFL Brussels live blog

Patrick Habirora KOs Benson Henderson in first round

Patrick Habirora (9-0) defeats Benson Henderson (30-13) by first-round knockout with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:20 of the round.

Taylor Lapilus defeats Jake Hadley by decision

Taylor Lapilus (25-4) defeats Jake Hadley (12-6) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 30-27.

Boris Atangana KOs Jared Gooden in first round

Boris Atangana (9-0) defeats Jared Gooden (23-12) by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:05 of the round.

Naoki Inoue defeats Marcirley Alves by decision

Naoki Inoue (21-5) defeats Marcirley Alves (15-5) by split decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 27-30, 29-28, and 29-28.

Asael Adjoudj KOs Keisuke Sasu in second round

In the main card opener, Asael Adjoudj (11-1) defeats Keisuke Sasu (14-5-1) by second-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:22 of the round.

How to watch and start time

PFL Brussels streams live on ESPN+ starting at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT.

The live blog will cover the main card, with prelim results added as the main card gets underway.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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