PFL Brussels live results: Habirora stops Henderson in 20 seconds – Video

Patrick Habirora faces Benson Henderson atop the PFL card tonight, Saturday, May 23, at ING Arena in Brussels. The event marks the promotion’s return to Belgium.
- Habirora (8-0) competes in front of his home country crowd and looks to remain undefeated following a first-round knockout victory over Kevin Jousset last December.
- Former UFC lightweight champion Henderson (30-12) of Colorado Springs returns to action and looks to rebound from a submission defeat to Usman Nurmagomedov in March 2023.
The contest is scheduled for three rounds at welterweight.
The co-main event is a three-round bantamweight bout between Taylor Lapilus and Jake Hadley.
- Lapilus (24-4) of France aims for his sixth straight win after stopping Kasum Kasumov in the third round in February.
- Hadley (12-5) of England is coming off a decision defeat to Marcirley Alves last June at PFL 6.
PFL Brussels results
Main card
- Patrick Habirora def. Benson Henderson by KO (punches, R1, 0:20)
- Taylor Lapilus def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Boris Atangana def. Jared Gooden by KO (punches, R1, 1:05)
- Naoki Inoue def. Marcirley Alves by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
- Asael Adjoudj def. Keisuke Sasu by KO (head kick, R2, 2:22)
Prelims
- Gustavo Oliveira def. Baris Adiguzel by submission (guillotine choke, R2, 1:10)
- Donegi Abena def. Joe Schilling by RTD (R1, 0:36)*
- Movsar Ibragimov def. Shane Campbell by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 3:28)
- Khamzat Abaev def. Luca Poclit by TKO (punches, R1, 2:56)
- Adam Meskini def. Keweny Lopes by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- Ashley Reece def. Rustam Serbiev by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
*Schilling retired after an illegal headbutt by Abena, who was deducted a point.
PFL Brussels live blog
Patrick Habirora KOs Benson Henderson in first round
Patrick Habirora (9-0) defeats Benson Henderson (30-13) by first-round knockout with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:20 of the round.
Taylor Lapilus defeats Jake Hadley by decision
Taylor Lapilus (25-4) defeats Jake Hadley (12-6) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 30-27.
Boris Atangana KOs Jared Gooden in first round
Boris Atangana (9-0) defeats Jared Gooden (23-12) by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:05 of the round.
Naoki Inoue defeats Marcirley Alves by decision
Naoki Inoue (21-5) defeats Marcirley Alves (15-5) by split decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 27-30, 29-28, and 29-28.
Asael Adjoudj KOs Keisuke Sasu in second round
In the main card opener, Asael Adjoudj (11-1) defeats Keisuke Sasu (14-5-1) by second-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:22 of the round.
How to watch and start time
PFL Brussels streams live on ESPN+ starting at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT.
The live blog will cover the main card, with prelim results added as the main card gets underway.