PFL Brussels live results: Habirora stops Henderson in 20 seconds – Video

Patrick Habirora faces Benson Henderson atop the PFL card tonight, Saturday, May 23, at ING Arena in Brussels. The event marks the promotion’s return to Belgium.

Habirora (8-0) competes in front of his home country crowd and looks to remain undefeated following a first-round knockout victory over Kevin Jousset last December.

Former UFC lightweight champion Henderson (30-12) of Colorado Springs returns to action and looks to rebound from a submission defeat to Usman Nurmagomedov in March 2023.

The contest is scheduled for three rounds at welterweight.

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The co-main event is a three-round bantamweight bout between Taylor Lapilus and Jake Hadley.

Lapilus (24-4) of France aims for his sixth straight win after stopping Kasum Kasumov in the third round in February.

Hadley (12-5) of England is coming off a decision defeat to Marcirley Alves last June at PFL 6.

PFL Brussels results

Main card

Patrick Habirora def. Benson Henderson by KO (punches, R1, 0:20)

Taylor Lapilus def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Boris Atangana def. Jared Gooden by KO (punches, R1, 1:05)

Naoki Inoue def. Marcirley Alves by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Asael Adjoudj def. Keisuke Sasu by KO (head kick, R2, 2:22)

Prelims

Gustavo Oliveira def. Baris Adiguzel by submission (guillotine choke, R2, 1:10)

Donegi Abena def. Joe Schilling by RTD (R1, 0:36)*

Movsar Ibragimov def. Shane Campbell by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 3:28)

Khamzat Abaev def. Luca Poclit by TKO (punches, R1, 2:56)

Adam Meskini def. Keweny Lopes by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Ashley Reece def. Rustam Serbiev by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

*Schilling retired after an illegal headbutt by Abena, who was deducted a point.

PFL Brussels live blog May 23, 2026 5:18 PM EDT Patrick Habirora KOs Benson Henderson in first round Patrick Habirora (9-0) defeats Benson Henderson (30-13) by first-round knockout with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:20 of the round. May 23, 2026 4:58 PM EDT Taylor Lapilus defeats Jake Hadley by decision Taylor Lapilus (25-4) defeats Jake Hadley (12-6) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 30-27. May 23, 2026 4:25 PM EDT Boris Atangana KOs Jared Gooden in first round Boris Atangana (9-0) defeats Jared Gooden (23-12) by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:05 of the round. May 23, 2026 4:05 PM EDT Naoki Inoue defeats Marcirley Alves by decision Naoki Inoue (21-5) defeats Marcirley Alves (15-5) by split decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 27-30, 29-28, and 29-28. May 23, 2026 3:26 PM EDT Asael Adjoudj KOs Keisuke Sasu in second round In the main card opener, Asael Adjoudj (11-1) defeats Keisuke Sasu (14-5-1) by second-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:22 of the round. May 23, 2026 3:35 AM EDT How to watch and start time PFL Brussels streams live on ESPN+ starting at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT.



The live blog will cover the main card, with prelim results added as the main card gets underway.