Leila Beaudoin to face Brisa Alfonzo on Iglesias vs Zaren undercard

Leila Beaudoin returns to the ring on the Iglesias vs Zaren card on October 8 at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City. The 30-year-old puts her interim WBA super featherweight title on the line, making the first defense of the belt.

Beaudoin (15-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, was last in action at the same venue in June, when she scored a unanimous decision over Paulina Angel.

The victory also marked the 30-year-old’s second straight win since her loss to Alycia Baumgardner in a fight for the division’s unified IBF, WBA, and WBO titles.

Beaudoin is expected to face Argentina’s Alfonzo (9-1-2, 1 KO), who is ranked No. 2 by the WBA. The 26-year-old makes her international debut and first title bid, coming off a majority draw with Nicole Heliana Morales, also in June.

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While BoxRec, as of publication, lists the Beaudoin vs Alfonzo matchup on its event page and reports have also surfaced on social media, event promoter Eye of the Tiger has yet to officially announce the matchup.

Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (10-0, 1 KO) is ranked No. 1 by the WBA at super featherweight and is set to face Juliana Basualdo on September 26 in San Juan.

The full WBA super featherweight title is held by Detroit’s Alycia Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs), who is scheduled to move up a weight class to challenge IBF lightweight champion Elif Nur Turhan on November 9 in Arlington. Baumgardner also currently holds the WBO and IBF belts at 130 lbs.

Adittionally, Quebec native Daylen Pepin (2-1) was previously announced for the October 8 event and is now reportedly set to face Chile’s Matias Pinilla (1-2, 1 KO) in a lightweight bout.

In the main event, Cuba’s Osleys Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO super middleweight titles against Denmark’s Oliver Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs).

In the co-feature, Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) defends his NABF super middleweight title against Vladimir Shishkin (17-2, 11 KOs).