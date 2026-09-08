Lara expected to face Tszyu in Australia in December

Erislandy Lara is expected to defend his WBA middleweight title against Tim Tszyu in Australia before Christmas.

Cuba’s two-division champion Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs), 43, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Johan Gonzalez last December, marking the fourth successful defense of his belt.

Australia’s former WBO super welterweight champion Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs), 31, was in action in July, scoring a unanimous decision over Errol Spence Jr.

According to Fox Sports Australia, No Limit Boxing promoter George Rose said, “We’ve had great discussions with Lara’s team,” adding, “And I feel like something is close to being announced.”

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Additionally, Tim Tszyu’s younger brother Nikita Tszyu (12-0-1, 10 KOs) is in talks to make his U.S. debut in Las Vegas in early December.

The 28-year-old fought Ben Mahoney to a split draw in their IBF super welterweight title eliminator in August.

Further details are expected to follow shortly.