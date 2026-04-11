PFL Chicago live results: Mitch McKee beats Sergio Pettis – Video

PFL Chicago: Pettis vs. McKee airs live on Saturday, April 11, from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

In the main event, Milwaukee’s former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (25-7) takes on Mitch McKee (10-0) of St. Michael, Minnesota. In the co-main event, Milwaukee’s Jordan Newman (8-0) and Miami’s Joshua Silveira (15-5) clash at middleweight.

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Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Raufeon Stots (21-3) of Houston, Texas, and Renat Khavalov (11-0). Plus, Gabriel Braga (16-3) of Brazil and Hawaii’s Cheyden Leialoha (11-2) square off at featherweight.

PFL Chicago results

Main card

Mitch McKee def. Sergio Pettis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Renat Khavalov def. Raufeon Stots by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Viviane Araujo def. Shanna Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gabriel Braga def. Cheyden Leialoha by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

Jena Bishop def. Borena Tsertsvadze by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 2:21)

Omar El Dafrawy def. James Vake by TKO (R1, 1:12)

Paulina Wisniewska def. Kana Watanabe by TKO (R2, 3:15)

Alexander Romanov def. Rodrigo Nascimento by submission (guillotine choke, R2, 3:10)

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Dash Harris by TKO (R1, 0:46)

Valanti Atsas def. Nate Jennerman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

PFL Chicago live blog April 11, 2026 11:49 PM EDT Mitch McKee defeats Sergio Pettis by decision Mitch McKee (11-0) defeats Sergio Pettis (25-8) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 11, 2026 11:06 PM EDT Renat Khavalov defeats Raufeon Stots by decision Renat Khavalov (12-0) defeats Raufeon Stots (21-4) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 11, 2026 10:29 PM EDT Viviane Araujo defeats Shanna Young by decision Viviane Araujo (14-7) defeats Shanna Young (11-9) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. April 11, 2026 9:38 PM EDT Gabriel Braga defeats Cheyden Leialoha by decision Gabriel Braga (17-3) defeats Cheyden Leialoha (11-3) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 11, 2026 9:19 PM EDT Jordan Newman vs. Josh Silveira – Fight Canceled The scheduled middleweight co-main event, pitting Milwaukee’s Jordan Newman (8-0) against Joshua Silveira (15-5) of Miami, has reportedly been canceled. April 11, 2026 8:44 PM EDT Jena Bishop submits Borena Tsertsvadze in first round Jena Bishop (10-3) defeats Borena Tsertsvadze (6-1) by first-round submission with a rear-naked choke at flyweight. The official time was 2:21. April 11, 2026 8:06 PM EDT Omar El Dafrawy stops James Vake in firsr round Omar El Dafrawy (15-6) earns a first-round stoppage victory over James Vake (7-2) at welterweight. The official time was 1:12. April 11, 2026 7:38 PM EDT Paulina Wisniewska stops Kana Watanabe in second round Paulina Wisniewska (7-1) scores a second-round stoppage victory over Kana Watanabe (13-5-1) at flyweight. The official time was 3:15 of the round. April 11, 2026 7:24 PM EDT Alexander Romanov submits Rodrigo Nascimento in second round Alexander Romanov (22-4, 1 NC) defeats Rodrigo Nascimento (12-5, 1 NC) by second-round submission with a guillotine choke at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 3:10 of the round. April 11, 2026 7:00 PM EDT Biaggio Ali Walsh TKOs Dash Harris in first round Biaggio Ali Walsh (4-1) defeats Dash Harris (2-1) by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:46 of the round. April 11, 2026 6:54 PM EDT Valanti Atsas defeats Nate Jennerman by decision Kicking off the action, Valanti Atsas (10-1) defeats Nate Jennerman (18-7) by unanimous decision at welterweight. April 11, 2026 4:35 AM EDT How to watch and start time The main card airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims on the ESPN App at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.