Stephen Fulton vs Brandon Figueroa 2 lands on Davis-Roach undercard

Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa are reportedly scheduled to square off in a rematch on December 14 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The bout, contested at featherweight, is featured on the card topped by Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr.

Philadelphia’s Fulton and Figueroa of Weslaco, Texas first met in November 2021 in Las Vegas. The bout saw the then undefeated super bantamweight champions battling it out for a two-belt unified title. After 12 rounds, Fulton walked away with the win by majority decision with the scores 116-112, 116-112 and 114-114.

In his recent outing in September at T-Mobile Arena, Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) got dropped, but defeated Carlos Castro by split decision. With the victory in his featherweight debut, the 30-year-old rebounded from his first loss via eighth-round TKO against Naoya Inoue last July in Japan.

Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs), who currently holds interim WBC featherweight title, knocked out Jessie Magdaleno in the ninth round in May and secured his third win in a row. Last March, the 27-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Mark Magsayo and claimed the belt. In his 126 lbs debut in July 2022, Figueroa stopped Castro in the sixth round.

The Fulton vs Figueroa rematch was reported by ESPN. Premier Boxing Champions is yet to make a formal fight announcement.

Atop the fight card live on Prime Video, Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) faces off Lamont Roach Jr (25-1-1, 10 KOs). The world championship bout pits Baltimore’s WBA lightweight titleholder against the challenger and current WBA super featherweight champion of Washington, D.C.