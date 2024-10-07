‘Tank’ Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr location & venue confirmed

The world title fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr has been confirmed for December 14 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The contest features Baltimore’s WBA lightweight champion defending his 135 lbs belt against the current WBA super featherweight champion of Washington, D.C.

Premier Boxing Champions announced the matchup via post on X on Sunday. A day, earlier, Davis reportedly posted and then deleted the event poster on social media.

Undefeated Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) won his previous bout in June in Las Vegas by knockout in the eighth round against Frank Martin. The 29-year-old five-time, three-division world champion makes his second ring appearance for the year.

Moving up a weight class, Lamont Roach Jr (25-1-1, 10 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024 and makes his first attempt to become a two-division world champion. In his homecoming ring appearance also in June, the 29-year-old Washington, D.C. native retained his WBA super featherweight title via eighth-round TKO against Feargal McCrory.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr poster

Davis and Roach battle it out in the main event live on pay-per-view on Prime Video. A yet to be formally announced previously reported co-main event bout is expected to see David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) up against Jesse Hart (31-3, 25 KOs). The former two-time super middleweight champion of Phoenix and the former two-time 168 lbs title challenger of Philadelphia square off at light heavyweight.

Other matchups featured on the Tank vs Roach undercard are also expected to be confirmed shortly.