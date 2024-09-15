Stephen Fulton gets dropped, defeats Carlos Castro by decision in 126 lbs debut

Stephen Fulton walked away with the win against Carlos Castro on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Making his ring return, Philadelphia’s former unified super bantamweight champion defeated his Mexican-born Phoenix, Arizona-based opponent by decision.

The pair squared off atop the Canelo vs Berlanga free prelims. On his way to victory, Fulton suffered a knockdown in the fifth round from a right hand. After 10 rounds at featherweight, one judge scored the fight 95-94 in favor of Castro, while two other judges had 96-93 and 95-94 for Fulton.

With the win by split decision, former unified WBC and WBO 122 lbs champion Stephen Fulton improved to 22-1, 8 KOs and made his debut at 126 lbs. The 30-year-old lost his belts last July in Japan via eighth-round stoppage against Naoya Inoue. Carlos Castro dropped to 30-3, 14 KOs, and got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

Among other prelims, Mexican Ricardo Salas (20-2-2, 15 KOs) was on top in his U.S. debut, scoring a big KO against former interim title challenger Roiman Villa (26-3, 24 KOs) of Colombia. The scheduled for 10 rounds welterweight bout was halted at 2 minutes and 6 seconds into the third round.

Kicking off the action, Orlando, Florida-based unbeaten prospect Jonathan Lopez (17-0, 12 KOs) defeated Richard Medina (15-3, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at super featherweight, all three scores were 80-71.