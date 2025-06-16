Subscribe
Stephanie Han joins MVP, expected to face Beatriz Ferreira for unified title

Stephanie Han holds WBA lightweight title, while Beatriz Ferreira is an IBF 135-pound champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
Beatriz Ferreira and Stephanie Han face each other
Beatriz Ferreira and Stephanie Han come face-to-face at MVP 13 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, June 7, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Stephanie Han signs with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, and is expected to face Beatriz Ferreira for the unified lightweight titles. The two fighters went face-to-face at the recent edition of MVP in Orlando, FL in June, following Ferreira’s victory over Maria Ines Ferreyra.

Undefeated Han (10-0, 3 KOs) is the reigning WBA 135-pound champion. The 34-year-old native of El Paso, TX claimed the vacant belt in February, defeating Hannah Terlep by knockout in the first round.

Unbeaten 32-year-old Ferreira (7-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil defeated Ferreyra by unanimous decision, marking her second successful championship defense.

“Signing with Most Valuable Promotions is a dream realized,” Stephanie Han said. “I’m honored to join a team that’s not just shaping the future of women’s boxing, but fighting for it. With MVP behind me, I’m more ready than ever to rise, represent, and make history.”

The championship unification bout between Han and Ferreira was verbally agreed to. Details are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

