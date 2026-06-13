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Live results: Oshae Jones defends title in rematch against Elia Carranza

Oshae Jones defends her IBF super welterweight title against Elia Carranza in a rematch in Orlando, Florida

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Oshae Jones and Tiara Brown during a press conference ahead of their bout
Oshae Jones and Tiara Brown during a press conference at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, on June 11, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
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Oshae Jones faces Elia Carranza in a rematch tonight, Saturday, June 13, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Jones puts her IBF super welterweight title on the line.

  • Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio won their first fight last July, defeating Miami’s Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs) by split decision.
  • Stepping through the ropes in the rematch, Jones makes her second title defense, while Carranza makes her second attempt to become a champion.

In the co-feature, Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida, defends her WBC featherweight title against Hannah Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of Muncie, Indiana.

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On the undercard, Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs) of Tampa, Florida, makes the third defense of her WBA super flyweight title against Nataly Delgado (20-7-2, 5 KOs) of Panama.

In the fourth championship bout, Argentina’s Evelin Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) makes the first defense of her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO light flyweight titles against Estefany Alegria (14-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico.

  • How to watch: The event streams live on ESPN+, starting at 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT.

Jones vs Carranza 2 results

Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

  • Oshae Jones vs. Elia Carranza
  • Tiara Brown vs. Hannah Rapp
  • Jasmine Artiga vs. Nataly Delgado
  • Evelin Bermudez vs. Estefany Alegria

Prelims (4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT)

  • Jully Poca vs. Monica Medina
  • Keno Marley vs. Jordan Gruszewski
  • Jordan Orozco Hernandez vs. Fernando Diaz
  • LeAnna Cruz vs. Rubi Gutierrez
  • Jadden Addison vs. Zavier Davis
  • Brittany Sims vs. Naomy Cardenas
  • Pedro Veitia vs. Taiwo Afolabi
  • Sa’Rai Brown-El vs. Ashley Felix
  • Jayson Martinez vs. Trey Howard

Jones vs Carranza 2 live blog

Press Conference Highlights

In case you missed it, watch the final press conference highlights below.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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