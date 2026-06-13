Live results: Oshae Jones defends title in rematch against Elia Carranza

Oshae Jones faces Elia Carranza in a rematch tonight, Saturday, June 13, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Jones puts her IBF super welterweight title on the line.

Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio won their first fight last July, defeating Miami’s Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs) by split decision.

Stepping through the ropes in the rematch, Jones makes her second title defense, while Carranza makes her second attempt to become a champion.

In the co-feature, Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida, defends her WBC featherweight title against Hannah Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of Muncie, Indiana.

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On the undercard, Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs) of Tampa, Florida, makes the third defense of her WBA super flyweight title against Nataly Delgado (20-7-2, 5 KOs) of Panama.

In the fourth championship bout, Argentina’s Evelin Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) makes the first defense of her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO light flyweight titles against Estefany Alegria (14-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico.

How to watch: The event streams live on ESPN+, starting at 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT.

Jones vs Carranza 2 results

Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Oshae Jones vs. Elia Carranza

Tiara Brown vs. Hannah Rapp

Jasmine Artiga vs. Nataly Delgado

Evelin Bermudez vs. Estefany Alegria

Prelims (4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT)

Jully Poca vs. Monica Medina

Keno Marley vs. Jordan Gruszewski

Jordan Orozco Hernandez vs. Fernando Diaz

LeAnna Cruz vs. Rubi Gutierrez

Jadden Addison vs. Zavier Davis

Brittany Sims vs. Naomy Cardenas

Pedro Veitia vs. Taiwo Afolabi

Sa’Rai Brown-El vs. Ashley Felix

Jayson Martinez vs. Trey Howard

Jones vs Carranza 2 live blog June 13, 2026 12:35 AM EDT Press Conference Highlights In case you missed it, watch the final press conference highlights below.