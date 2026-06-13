Live results: Oshae Jones defends title in rematch against Elia Carranza

Oshae Jones faces Elia Carranza in a rematch tonight, Saturday, June 13, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Jones puts her IBF super welterweight title on the line.
- Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio won their first fight last July, defeating Miami’s Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs) by split decision.
- Stepping through the ropes in the rematch, Jones makes her second title defense, while Carranza makes her second attempt to become a champion.
In the co-feature, Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida, defends her WBC featherweight title against Hannah Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of Muncie, Indiana.
On the undercard, Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs) of Tampa, Florida, makes the third defense of her WBA super flyweight title against Nataly Delgado (20-7-2, 5 KOs) of Panama.
In the fourth championship bout, Argentina’s Evelin Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) makes the first defense of her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO light flyweight titles against Estefany Alegria (14-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico.
- How to watch: The event streams live on ESPN+, starting at 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT.
Jones vs Carranza 2 results
Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- Oshae Jones vs. Elia Carranza
- Tiara Brown vs. Hannah Rapp
- Jasmine Artiga vs. Nataly Delgado
- Evelin Bermudez vs. Estefany Alegria
Prelims (4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT)
- Jully Poca vs. Monica Medina
- Keno Marley vs. Jordan Gruszewski
- Jordan Orozco Hernandez vs. Fernando Diaz
- LeAnna Cruz vs. Rubi Gutierrez
- Jadden Addison vs. Zavier Davis
- Brittany Sims vs. Naomy Cardenas
- Pedro Veitia vs. Taiwo Afolabi
- Sa’Rai Brown-El vs. Ashley Felix
- Jayson Martinez vs. Trey Howard
Jones vs Carranza 2 live blog
Press Conference Highlights
In case you missed it, watch the final press conference highlights below.