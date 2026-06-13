Live results: Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez challenges Antonio Vargas

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Antonio Vargas tonight, Saturday, June 13, live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. They clash for the WBA bantamweight title.

Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas, looks to become a three-division world champion, having previously held unified titles at flyweight and super flyweight.

Houston’s Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA 118-pound belt after being reinstated as champion, while Seiya Tsutsumi was declared “Champion in Recess.”

The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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In the 10-round co-feature, Mexico’s Arturo Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title against Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona.

On the undercard, IBF lightweight champion Elif Nur Turhan (13-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye makes the second defense of her title against Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida.

The main card opener is a 10-round lightweight bout between Adrian Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, and Elias Montoya Terraza (13-0, 8 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona.

How to watch: The event streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Rodriguez vs Vargas results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Antonio Vargas

Arturo Cardenas vs. Jordan Martinez

Elif Nur Turhan vs. Gabriela Tellez

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Elias Montoya Terraza

Prelims (5:20 p.m. ET / 2:20 p.m PT)

Trini Ochoa vs. Cristian Perez Hernandez

Xechal Xavier Esquivel vs. Rayshawn Taylor

Hector Beltran vs. Shaquile Felicia

Ronny Alvarez vs. Filip Stankovic

Rodriguez vs Vargas live blog June 13, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Jesse Rodriguez Knockout Reel Watch Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez knockout reel below.