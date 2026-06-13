Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez challenges Antonio Vargas

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez challenges Antonio Vargas for the WBA bantamweight title at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Jesse Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas pose at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Jesse Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Jump to section

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Antonio Vargas tonight, Saturday, June 13, live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. They clash for the WBA bantamweight title.

  • Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas, looks to become a three-division world champion, having previously held unified titles at flyweight and super flyweight.
  • Houston’s Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA 118-pound belt after being reinstated as champion, while Seiya Tsutsumi was declared “Champion in Recess.”

The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Advertisement

In the 10-round co-feature, Mexico’s Arturo Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title against Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona.

On the undercard, IBF lightweight champion Elif Nur Turhan (13-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye makes the second defense of her title against Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida.

The main card opener is a 10-round lightweight bout between Adrian Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, and Elias Montoya Terraza (13-0, 8 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona.

  • How to watch: The event streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Rodriguez vs Vargas results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Antonio Vargas
  • Arturo Cardenas vs. Jordan Martinez
  • Elif Nur Turhan vs. Gabriela Tellez
  • Adrian Rodriguez vs. Elias Montoya Terraza

Prelims (5:20 p.m. ET / 2:20 p.m PT)

  • Trini Ochoa vs. Cristian Perez Hernandez
  • Xechal Xavier Esquivel vs. Rayshawn Taylor
  • Hector Beltran vs. Shaquile Felicia
  • Ronny Alvarez vs. Filip Stankovic

Rodriguez vs Vargas live blog

Jesse Rodriguez Knockout Reel

Watch Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez knockout reel below.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here