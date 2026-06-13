Hunt vs Pugliesi for Ironweight title headlines BKFC 91 in Naples

Lorenzo Hunt faces Walter Pugliesi for the inaugural BKFC Ironweight title at BKFC 91 at Arena Flegrea in Naples, Italy, on July 18. The new division ranges from 205 lbs to 225 lbs, sitting above cruiserweight and below heavyweight, which is unlimited.

Two-division BKFC champion Hunt (13-2), who held titles at light heavyweight and cruiserweight, comes off a fourth-round knockout victory over David Mundell in a catchweight bout at KnuckleMania VI in February. Before that, the 43-year-old native of Elyria, Ohio, knocked out Josh Dyer in the first round to regain the title at 185 lbs.

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In April 2024, Hunt attempted to become a three-division BKFC champion when he challenged Mick Terrill for the heavyweight title but lost via first-round TKO due to injury.

Italy’s Pugliesi (2-0) was last in action last October, when he scored a first-round knockout against Karl Thompson. In his BKFC debut last April, the 32-year-old earned a unanimous decision over Dominik Herold.

BKFC President David Feldman said the new Ironweight division will include fighters naturally competing in the 205 to 225 lbs range and will debut at BKFC 91 with the crowning of the inaugural champion, with additional bouts planned for upcoming 2026 events.

“We’re committed to growing the division in the most competitive and action-packed battles we can make,” Feldman said.

“We’re thrilled to promote our third event in Italy for the phenomenal Italian BKFC fans headlined by this can’t miss fight. Our last two shows in Italy were smashing successes in front of sold-out crowds and we encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance for this event.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC 91 card are expected to be announced shortly.