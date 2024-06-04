Skye Nicolson vs Dyana Vargas joins Ennis-Crowley undercard

Skye Nicolson has her next fight date confirmed for July 13 against Dyana Vargas. The Australian WBC featherweight champion faces the contender of Dominican Republic at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 10-round bout is featured on the Jaron Ennis vs Cody Crowley undercard live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024 and makes the first defense of her title. The 25-year-old southpaw claimed the vacant WBC 126-pound belt in April by unanimous decision against Sarah Mahfoud.

“I’m excited to defend my WBC world title on this great card in Philadelphia,” Skye Nicolson said. “Although it’s just my 11th fight, I truly believe I am the best featherweight in the world.”

“I want to find a way to capture the other belts, my dream is to become undisputed and I’m willing to take whatever challenges necessary to achieve that. I look forward to making a statement on July 13, live on DAZN.”

Riding a two-fight winning streak, once-beaten Dyana Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs) makes her U.S. and international debut. In her previous outing in February, the 32-year-old contender stopped Gina Joseph in the first round.

“Ever since I started boxing this was my dream to fight for a world title, it is a dream come true and I’m taking advantage of this opportunity,” Vargas said. “I thank Matchroom for this chance and the champion better be ready because the beast from the Dominican Republic is coming for her.”

In the main event, local favorite Jaron Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) defends his IBF 147-pound title against Cody Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) of Peterborough, Canada. In the co-main event, Jalil Hackett (8-0, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Peter Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) of The Bronx, New York clash at welterweight.