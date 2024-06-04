Jalil Hackett vs Peter Dobson set for Ennis-Crowley co-feature

Jalil Hackett faces Peter Dobson at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Jaron Ennis vs Cody Crowley. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Unbeaten Hackett (8-0, 7 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year following four successful outings in 2023. In his previous bout last December, the 21-year-old native of Washington, D.C. stopped Adrian Gutierrez in the third round.

“I’m so happy to kick off my deal with Matchroom with such a big fight,” Jalil Hackett said. “Eddie and Matchroom have a plan for my development that I’m really excited by and that starts on July 13 against Dobson. He took Conor Benn the distance in a good fight, but I’m going to prove that I am ready for this step-up and much more.”

“It’s also great to be on Boots’ card in Philadelphia. I’ve done great work with Boots already and I know that tickets for this show have been flying, so I can’t wait to showcase my skills in front of a big crowd, live on DAZN, and then watch Boots put on a show.”

Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to get back in the win column. The Bronx, New York’s 34-year-old boxer suffered his first career defeat in February, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Conor Benn.

“He’s a little boy and I’m going to beat his ass like his father used to,” Peter Dobson said. “He’s trying to use me as a stepping-stone and he’s making a terrible mistake. There are levels to this and he’s nowhere near mine – he’s going to find that out in brutal fashion come July 13.”

On the top of fight card, Philadelphia’s undefeated IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) makes his homecoming title defense against unbeaten southpaw Cody Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) of Peterborough, Canada.

Also confirmed for the Ennis vs Crowley undercard, a world championship bout between WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) of Australia and Dyana Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs) of Dominican Republic. As well, Khalil Coe (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Mexico’s Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) go head to head for the vacant USWBC light heavyweight belt. Plus, Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) meets fellow-Puerto Rican Christopher Diaz (28-4, 18 KOs) for the WBA Continental Latin America super featherweight strap.

The event is also set to see local Christian Carto (22-1, 15 KOs) at super bantamweight and Ismail Muhammad (4-0, 3 KOs) at welterweight. In addition, Dennis Thompson makes his pro boxing debut at bantamweight.