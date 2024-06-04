Subscribe
Jalil Hackett vs Peter Dobson set for Ennis-Crowley co-feature

Jalil Hackett faces Peter Dobson live on DAZN from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jalil Hackett vs Peter Dobson headlines Ennis vs Crowley undercard
Jalil Hackett victorious over Jose Belloso at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, NY, USA on May 28, 2022 | Matthew Heasley/Mayweather Promotions
Jalil Hackett faces Peter Dobson at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Jaron Ennis vs Cody Crowley. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Unbeaten Hackett (8-0, 7 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year following four successful outings in 2023. In his previous bout last December, the 21-year-old native of Washington, D.C. stopped Adrian Gutierrez in the third round.

“I’m so happy to kick off my deal with Matchroom with such a big fight,” Jalil Hackett said. “Eddie and Matchroom have a plan for my development that I’m really excited by and that starts on July 13 against Dobson. He took Conor Benn the distance in a good fight, but I’m going to prove that I am ready for this step-up and much more.”

“It’s also great to be on Boots’ card in Philadelphia. I’ve done great work with Boots already and I know that tickets for this show have been flying, so I can’t wait to showcase my skills in front of a big crowd, live on DAZN, and then watch Boots put on a show.”

Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to get back in the win column. The Bronx, New York’s 34-year-old boxer suffered his first career defeat in February, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Conor Benn.

“He’s a little boy and I’m going to beat his ass like his father used to,” Peter Dobson said. “He’s trying to use me as a stepping-stone and he’s making a terrible mistake. There are levels to this and he’s nowhere near mine – he’s going to find that out in brutal fashion come July 13.”

On the top of fight card, Philadelphia’s undefeated IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) makes his homecoming title defense against unbeaten southpaw Cody Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) of Peterborough, Canada.

Also confirmed for the Ennis vs Crowley undercard, a world championship bout between WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) of Australia and Dyana Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs) of Dominican Republic. As well, Khalil Coe (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Mexico’s Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) go head to head for the vacant USWBC light heavyweight belt. Plus, Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) meets fellow-Puerto Rican Christopher Diaz (28-4, 18 KOs) for the WBA Continental Latin America super featherweight strap.

The event is also set to see local Christian Carto (22-1, 15 KOs) at super bantamweight and Ismail Muhammad (4-0, 3 KOs) at welterweight. In addition, Dennis Thompson makes his pro boxing debut at bantamweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

