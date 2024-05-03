Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis faces Cody Crowley in Philadelphia in July

Jaron “Boots” Ennis has his next fight confirmed for July 13 against Cody Crowley at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Facing off the undefeated Canadian contender, the IBF welterweight champion makes his hometown ring appearance.

The bout between Ennis and Crowley was first reported in February. The contest was expected to be featured on the Canelo’s PPV undercard on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. The July 13 date was made official by Matchroom Boxing today.

In his previous outing last July in Atlantic City, Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) stopped Roiman Villa in the 10th round and retained his interim IBF welterweight belt. Philadelphia’s undefeated 26-year-old was promoted to a full champion after the governing body stripped the then undisputed 147-pound king Terence Crawford of his belt. According to reports, the latter decided to honor the rematch clause activated by Errol Spence Jr and wouldn’t fight “Boots”.

“I’m excited for my homecoming especially being the first to fight at the Wells Fargo Center, the biggest arena in Philly,” Jaron Ennis said. “I can’t wait to show out and put on a beautiful, dominating, crushing performance in front of my family, friends and supporters while defending and retaining my IBF world title in spectacular fashion. I’m ready to step on any and everybody that’s in my way!”

Unbeaten Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) won his previous bout last March in Las Vegas by majority decision against Abel Ramos. The 31-year-old southpaw of Peterborough, Canada makes his first attempt to become champion.

“Ten years ago, I arrived in Las Vegas with a dream of becoming World champion, unbroken by the sport,” Cody Crowley said. “The only thing left to do is prove to the world in the City of Brotherly Love, that I am an undefeated champion, my spirit is unbeatable and I will fight for those who are too scared to fight.”

“I will become the greatest in the world for my dad, who I love and miss dearly, my home country of Canada, and for world peace, so that others do not have to endure the same suffering. There is nothing anyone can do to break me. There is nothing I am not ready for. This next chapter is already written.”

The bouts featured on Ennis vs Crowley undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly. The event airs live on DAZN.