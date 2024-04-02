Skye Nicolson: The dream is to fight Amanda Serrano for undisputed title in Australia

Skye Nicolson faces Sarah Mahfoud live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The Australian contender and the Danish former world champion battle it out for the vacant WBC featherweight title. The 10-round contest is featured on the card topped by Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos.

Unbeaten Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KOs) of Meadowbrook, Queensland fights for her first major belt. The 28-year-old southpaw, who held the interim WBC 126-pound title, looks for the big fights to be held in Australia. This includes a potential showdown with the former undisputed champion and current three-belt holder Amanda Serrano.

Faroese-born Danish Sarah Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KOs) is a former IBF featherweight champion. The 34-year-old looks for her fourth straight victory and once against become champion.

Skye Nicolson in Las Vegas | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

“We’ve had a few female world champions in Australia and I excited to be part of that movement and to be one of the girls that the younger generation are looking up to and aspiring to be like,” Nicolson said. “I know I have an important job as a role model, not just for kids in Australia, but around the world. A lot of athletes have an important position in shaping the lives of girls and boys, and I take that responsibility seriously.”

“I follow a lot of the young girls boxing in Australia like Ella Vasen, Sienna Murray, Maia Laird and Tiana Rew, and they are killing it. The growth of female boxing is huge, women’s boxing is in its infancy, and where it’s going to be in the next ten to 20 years is very exciting and I’m really proud to be part of that development.”

“The Australian boxing community just wants to get more eyes on the sport, that’s really been Australia’s struggle. We’re a big country with a small population, and it makes it really hard to get the backing and support that the athletes need. The stuff that we’re doing here around the world is aimed at growing the sport in Australia, to bring big fights there.”

“Tim [Tszyu] has lead the way and has got Australian boxing on the map and hopefully that’s going to bring big fights to Australia. That’s what I want to do as well and for me, the dream is to fight for undisputed against Amanda Serrano in Australia.”

In the main event, Brooklyn native Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) faces Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) of Argentina in the IBF super lightweight title eliminator. In the co-main event, LA’s Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) takes on Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Denver at super middleweight.