Skye Nicolson vs Sarah Mahfoud for WBC title lands on Hitchins-Lemos undercard

Australian featherweight Skye Nicolson has her next fight confirmed against Denmark-based Sarah Mahfoud live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC featherweight title. The 10-round contest is featured on the card topped by Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos.

Early this year it was reported that Nicolson would face Mahfoud for a world title in Australia. The contest has been now made official for Sin City.

Unbeaten Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KOs) of Meadowbrook, Queensland makes her first attempt to land one of four major belts. The 28-year-old southpaw won her previous bout last November in Dublin by TKO in the ninth-round against Lucy Wildheart and retained her interim WBC 126-pound strap.

“This means everything to me,” Nicolson said. “To fight for my first world title in the iconic boxing city of Las Vegas is truly special. It will be a proud moment for my family and my team – and on April 6, my lifelong dream of becoming a World Champion will finally become a reality.

“Ever since the first time I put on a pair of boxing gloves, I’ve worked tirelessly towards this moment. Capturing the prestigious green and gold WBC belt will be the first major step towards becoming the Undisputed champion. And the new!”

Riding a three-fight winning streak, former IBF featherweight titleholder Sarah Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KOs) looks to once again become champion. The 34-year-old native of Tórshavn, Faroe Islands lost her belt by unanimous decision against Amanda Serrano in their championship unification in September 2022.

“It is a dream of mine to become a two-time World champion,” Mahfoud said. “And it is also a dream of mine to box in Las Vegas on the biggest stage. Skye Nicolson is a good fighter, but she’s not proven at world-level like me. I will teach her a lesson and show her the levels on April 6.”

Also announced for the event a flyweight bout between British Olympic champion Galal Yafai (6-0 4 KOs) and Agustin Mauro Gauto (21-1, 15 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Yafai’s WBC International title on the line.

Plus, Marc Castro (11-0, 8 KOs) of Fresno, California goes up against Mexico’s Abraham Montoya (22-5-1, 14 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

In the main event, Brooklyn native Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) faces Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) of Argentina. The pair squares off in the IBF super lightweight title eliminator.

In the co-main event, LA’s Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) takes on Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Denver. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBC USA and WBO International super middleweight titles at stake.