Richardson Hitchins faces Gustavo Daniel Lemos in April in Las Vegas

Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Daniel Lemos battle it out in the main event live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. Unbeaten Manhattan-based super lightweight and Argentinian contender square off in the eliminator for IBF title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Brooklyn native Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) won his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against former three-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda. In February 2023, the 26-year-old similarly defeated John Bauza.

Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) is coming off the win via first-round TKO against Javier Jose Clavero last December. In March 2022, the 27-year-old stopped Lee Selby in the fifth round. The native of Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires makes his U.S. debut and fights for the first time outside of his home country.

The co-main event pits Diego Pacheco against Shawn McCalman. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

22-year-old Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles brings to the ring his WBC USA and WBO International belts. Last year, the 22-year-old won three fights inside the distance against Marcelo Coceres, Manuel Gallegos and Jack Cullen.

McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) also fought three times in 2023. Denver’s 30-year-old won a pair of bouts by unanimous decision against Cristian Olivas and Money Powell IV, and via third-round TKO against Bo Gibbs Jr.

The bouts featured on Hitchins vs Lemos undercard are expected to be announced shortly.