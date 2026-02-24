Adames vs Williams: New fight date confirmed for March in Orlando

Carlos Adames faces Austin “Ammo” Williams in a rescheduled title bout on March 21 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The two fighters were originally set to square off on the Lopez vs Stevenson undercard in January, but the matchup was canceled after Adames fell ill and was forced to withdraw.

Williams (20-1, 13 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, instead fought last-minute opponent Wendy Toussaint (17-4, 7 KOs) and scored a win by unanimous decision.

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Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic – who fought Hamzah Sheeraz to a split draw in his previous outing last February – puts his WBC middleweight title on the line.

“Life doesn’t repeat opportunities – if you escaped once, consider it a miracle,” said Adames. “Destiny forgives once. After that, it collects. Not everyone gets two warnings. He already used one. Danger is coming to Orlando on March 21!”

Williams – who competed at Caribe Royale Orlando last March, defeating Patrice Volny – said, “The second ‘Ammo Show’ will be electric. This is the moment I become WBC champion of the world and begin my reign. Ten years of dedication all boiling down to one night – don’t miss it!”

The Adames vs Williams undercard is scheduled to feature Olympic Bronze medalist Omari Jones (5-0, 4 KOs) and Australian heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana (9-0, 9 KOs).

Jones is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Jerome Baxter in January.

Teremoana knocked out German Garcia Montes in the first round in December, securing his fourth win of the year.

Opponents for Jones and Teremoana, along with the rest of the lineup, are expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event go on sale this week via Ticketmaster.