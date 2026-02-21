Shannon Courtenay vs Sasha Booker among new bouts on Dubois-Harper undercard

The bout between Shannon Courtenay and Sasha Booker, along with other matchups, joins the undercard of Caroline Dubois vs Terri Harper. The event takes place at Olympia in London on Sunday, April 5. The UK broadcast will air on Sky Sports, while the U.S. broadcast has yet to be confirmed.

Former WBA bantamweight champion Courtenay (10-3, 3 KOs) returned to the ring last December, defeating Jessica Radtke Maltez by decision at MVP Showcase 2 in Miami. In her next fight, the native of Watford, England, takes on Nottingham’s Booker (3-1), who is coming off a decision victory over Sydney Chambers, also late last year.

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“I’m excited to be fighting at home in London and even more excited to be back on Sky Sports, where it all started for me,” Courtenay said. “All my knockouts and my world title win happened on Sky Sports, so it feels like a good omen to be back where I was at my best.”

Booker said, “As I look to the future, I’m eager for the opportunity to take on hard fights and compete for titles. I’m ready to mix it up with the big names in the sport and showcase the dedication that has brought me this far. My journey is just beginning, and I’m excited to see where my hard work will lead me next.”

In other Dubois vs Harper undercard bouts

Also added to the Dubois vs. Harper undercard is a featherweight bout between Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba (9-0, 5 KOs) and England’s Chelsey Arnell (5-2-1).

Tysie Gallagher (10-2) of England meets Teresa Makinen (5-0) of Finland at super bantamweight.

England’s Gemma Richardson (2-0, 1 KO) faces Johana Rajmont (6-6-1, 2 KOs) of the Czech Republic at lightweight.

Additionally, England’s Arjon Basi (2-0) is in action at super lightweight against an opponent to be named.

In the main event, WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) faces WBO 135-pound champion Terri Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) in an all-British championship unification.

In the co-feature, England’s unified IBF, WBC, and WBO super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (11-0) and Mexico’s WBA champion Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) battle for the undisputed title.

The current Dubois vs Harper lineup is as follows

Caroline Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) vs. Terri Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs), lightweight – Dubois’ WBC title; Harper’s WBO title

Ellie Scotney (11-0) vs. Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs), super bantamweight – Scotney’s IBF, WBC, WBO titles; Flores’ WBA title

Chantelle Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) vs. Michaela Kotaskova (11-0-4, 2 KOs), super welterweight – vacant WBO title

Irma Garcia (25-5-1, 5 KOs) vs. Emma Dolan (8-0, 1 KO), super flyweight – Garcia’s IBF title

Shannon Courtenay (10-3, 3 KOs) vs. Sasha Booker (3-1), bantamweight

Elizabeth Oshoba (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Chelsey Arnell (5-2-1), featherweight

Tysie Gallagher (10-2) vs. Teresa Makinen (5-0), super bantamweight

Gemma Richardson (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Johana Rajmont (6-6-1, 2 KOs), lightweight

Arjon Basi (2-0) vs. TBA, super lightweight