Shields vs Daniels undercard: Boudersa faces Veyre, Worthington meets Piteau

Two bouts featuring Licia Boudersa against Caroline Veyre and Samantha Worthington versus Victoire Piteau join the Shields-Daniels undercard. The event takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 26.

Boudersa faces Veyre in a WBC featherweight title eliminator, with the “Silver” belt also on the line. Worthington and Piteau clash for the WBA interim title at super lightweight.

France’s former title challenger Licia Boudersa (23-3-2, 4 KOs) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Beatriz Ferreira in her bid to land the IBF lightweight belt last December. French-born Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (9-1) defeated Carmen Vargas and Gabriela Bouvier by unanimous decision, since dropping a UD to Joana Chavarria Lopez last September.

Samantha Worthington (23-8, 13 KOs) of Lexington, KY aims for her 12th win in a row, following a unanimous decision over Vaida Masiokaite in February. Victoire Piteau (14-2, 2 KOs) of France is riding a five-fight winning streak, defeating Ioana Fecioru by unanimous decision in her previous bout last November.

Atop the fight card, Claressa Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, MI, takes on Lani Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) of New Zealand. The contest features the three-division undisputed champion making the first defense of her heavyweight title against a two-weight champion who looks to conquer the heavyweight class.

Other undercard bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.