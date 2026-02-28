Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Lorenzo Parra drops & stops Elijah Pierce in second round

Elijah Pierce defends his WBO International featherweight title against Lorenzo Parra at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Elijah Pierce and Lorenzo Parra during their boxing match
Elijah Pierce and Lorenzo Parra during their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Elijah Pierce faces Lorenzo Parra on Saturday, February 28, live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The contest headlines the latest edition of Manny Pacquiao Promotions in the U.S.

Oklahoma City’s Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) and Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs) of Venezuela square off in a scheduled 10-round featherweight bout. Pierce puts his WBO International title on the line.

Advertisement

On the undercard, Bryce Mills (20-1, 7 KOs) of Syracuse, New York, and Tobias Green (12-3-1, 4 KOs) of Riviera Beach, Florida, battle for the WBC U.S. super lightweight title.

Unbeaten Salt Lake City native Curmel Moton (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Puerto Rico’s Wilfredo Flores (12-6-1, 5 KOs) in a welterweight bout.

Shera Mae Patricio (7-0, 3 KOs) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Mexico’s Maribel Ramirez (15-13-4, 3 KOs) clash for the NABF super flyweight title.

The scheduled lightweight bout between Jimuel Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1) of the Philippines and Puerto Rico’s Luis E. Santana Figueroa (0-2) has been postponed.

Pierce vs Parra results

Get Pierce vs Parra full fight card results below.

  • Lorenzo Parra def. Elijah Pierce by KO (R2, 1:44)
  • Bryce Mills def. Tobias Green by TKO (R4, 1:23)
  • Curmel Moton def. Wilfredo Flores by TKO (R2, 3:00)
  • Rodrigo Mosquera III def. Khalil Sanders by unanimous decision (40-34, 40-36, 40-36)
  • Brandon Poulard def. Charles Scott Jr. by KO (R1, 2:40)
  • Shera Mae Patricio def. Maribel Ramirez by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 60-54)
  • Damiana Andrello def. Jessica Radtke Maltez by unanimous decision (39-37, 40-36, 40-36)
  • Katrina Scalzo vs. Michelle Cook – split draw (39-37, 38-38, 40-36)

Pierce vs Parra live blog

Lorenzo Parra TKOs Elijah Pierce in second round

Lorenzo Parra (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Venezuela defeats Oklahoma City’s Elijah Pierce (21-3, 17 KOs) by second-round KO at featherweight. With the victory, Parra claims the WBO International title. The stoppage came at 1:44 of the round.

Lorenzo Parra speaking after his victory over Elijah Pierce
Lorenzo Parra during his post-fight interview at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Bryce Mills TKOs Tobias Green in fourth round

Bryce Mills (21-1, 7 KOs) defeats Tobias Green (12-4-1, 4 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super lightweight. The time was 1:23 of the round.

Bryce Mills throws a punch during his boxing match against Tobias Green
Bryce Mills throws a punch during his bout against Tobias Green at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Curmel Moton stops Wilfredo Flores in two rounds

Curmel Moton (9-0, 7 KOs) dominates Wilfredo Flores (12-7-1, 5 KOs) to claim the win by TKO at welterweight. Flores call it a day after the second round.

Curmel Moton victorious over Wilfredo Flores during the boxing match
Curmel Moton victorious over Wilfredo Flores during their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Brandon Poulard KOs Charles Scott Jr in first round

Brandan Poulard (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Chris Pacheco (0-2) by first-round knockout at super welterweight. Poulard dominated and sent his opponent to the canvas with a right hand. The stoppage came at 2:40 of the round.

Brandon Poulard dominates Charles Scott Jr during their boxing match
Brandon Poulard dominates Charles Scott Jr during their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Damiana Andrello defeats Jessica Radtke Maltez by decision

Damiana Andrello (2-1-1) defeats Jessica Maltez (2-4-2) by unanimous decision at super flyweight. The judges scored the fight 39-37, 40-36, and 40-36.

The referee raises Damiana Andrello's hand after her victory over Jessica Radtke Maltez in their boxing match
Damiana Andrello defeats Jessica Radtke Maltez during their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Katrina Scalzo vs Michelle Cook ends in split draw

Katrina Scalzo (0-1) and Michelle Cook (3-6-3) fight to a split draw at super lightweight. The judges scored the bout 39-37, 40-36, and 38-38.

Michelle Cook and Katrina Scalzo during their bout
Michelle Cook and Katrina Scalzo during their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Pierce vs Parra: How to watch and start time

Pierce vs Parra airs live on Amazon Prime TV and DIRECTV PPV. The start time is 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Elijah Pierce and Lorenzo Parra face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Verona, New York
Elijah Pierce and Lorenzo Parra face off at the weigh‑in on February 27, 2026, in Verona, New York | Manny Pacquiao Promotions
Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here