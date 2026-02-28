Live results: Lorenzo Parra drops & stops Elijah Pierce in second round

Elijah Pierce faces Lorenzo Parra on Saturday, February 28, live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The contest headlines the latest edition of Manny Pacquiao Promotions in the U.S.

Oklahoma City’s Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) and Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs) of Venezuela square off in a scheduled 10-round featherweight bout. Pierce puts his WBO International title on the line.

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On the undercard, Bryce Mills (20-1, 7 KOs) of Syracuse, New York, and Tobias Green (12-3-1, 4 KOs) of Riviera Beach, Florida, battle for the WBC U.S. super lightweight title.

Unbeaten Salt Lake City native Curmel Moton (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Puerto Rico’s Wilfredo Flores (12-6-1, 5 KOs) in a welterweight bout.

Shera Mae Patricio (7-0, 3 KOs) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Mexico’s Maribel Ramirez (15-13-4, 3 KOs) clash for the NABF super flyweight title.

The scheduled lightweight bout between Jimuel Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1) of the Philippines and Puerto Rico’s Luis E. Santana Figueroa (0-2) has been postponed.

Pierce vs Parra results

Get Pierce vs Parra full fight card results below.

Lorenzo Parra def. Elijah Pierce by KO (R2, 1:44)

Bryce Mills def. Tobias Green by TKO (R4, 1:23)

Curmel Moton def. Wilfredo Flores by TKO (R2, 3:00)

Rodrigo Mosquera III def. Khalil Sanders by unanimous decision (40-34, 40-36, 40-36)

Brandon Poulard def. Charles Scott Jr. by KO (R1, 2:40)

Shera Mae Patricio def. Maribel Ramirez by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 60-54)

Damiana Andrello def. Jessica Radtke Maltez by unanimous decision (39-37, 40-36, 40-36)

Katrina Scalzo vs. Michelle Cook – split draw (39-37, 38-38, 40-36)

Pierce vs Parra live blog February 28, 2026 8:14 PM EST Lorenzo Parra TKOs Elijah Pierce in second round Lorenzo Parra (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Venezuela defeats Oklahoma City’s Elijah Pierce (21-3, 17 KOs) by second-round KO at featherweight. With the victory, Parra claims the WBO International title. The stoppage came at 1:44 of the round. Lorenzo Parra during his post-fight interview at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions February 28, 2026 7:48 PM EST Bryce Mills TKOs Tobias Green in fourth round Bryce Mills (21-1, 7 KOs) defeats Tobias Green (12-4-1, 4 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super lightweight. The time was 1:23 of the round. Bryce Mills throws a punch during his bout against Tobias Green at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions February 28, 2026 6:50 PM EST Curmel Moton stops Wilfredo Flores in two rounds Curmel Moton (9-0, 7 KOs) dominates Wilfredo Flores (12-7-1, 5 KOs) to claim the win by TKO at welterweight. Flores call it a day after the second round. Curmel Moton victorious over Wilfredo Flores during their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions February 28, 2026 6:42 PM EST Brandon Poulard KOs Charles Scott Jr in first round Brandan Poulard (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Chris Pacheco (0-2) by first-round knockout at super welterweight. Poulard dominated and sent his opponent to the canvas with a right hand. The stoppage came at 2:40 of the round. Brandon Poulard dominates Charles Scott Jr during their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions February 28, 2026 5:23 PM EST Damiana Andrello defeats Jessica Radtke Maltez by decision Damiana Andrello (2-1-1) defeats Jessica Maltez (2-4-2) by unanimous decision at super flyweight. The judges scored the fight 39-37, 40-36, and 40-36. Damiana Andrello defeats Jessica Radtke Maltez during their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions February 28, 2026 5:13 PM EST Katrina Scalzo vs Michelle Cook ends in split draw Katrina Scalzo (0-1) and Michelle Cook (3-6-3) fight to a split draw at super lightweight. The judges scored the bout 39-37, 40-36, and 38-38. Michelle Cook and Katrina Scalzo during their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, February 28, 2026 | Manny Pacquiao Promotions February 27, 2026 11:03 PM EST Pierce vs Parra: How to watch and start time Pierce vs Parra airs live on Amazon Prime TV and DIRECTV PPV. The start time is 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Elijah Pierce and Lorenzo Parra face off at the weigh‑in on February 27, 2026, in Verona, New York | Manny Pacquiao Promotions