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Shane Mosley Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk headlines Zuffa Boxing 6 in May

Also on the Zuffa Boxing 6 main card, Julian Rodriguez faces James Perella, and Misael Uziel Rodriguez takes on Andreas Katzourakis

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Shane Mosley Jr in the ring during his boxing match
Shane Mosley Jr during his bout against Jesus Ramos at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on December 6, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Shane Mosley Jr faces Serhii Bohachuk in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 6 on Sunday, May 10, at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a 10-round middleweight bout.

The promotion announced the Mosley vs Bohachuk showdown as the main event of its next card – along with two additional matchups – during the Zuffa Boxing 5 broadcast on Sunday.

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Making his Zuffa Boxing debut, Mosley (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Jesus Ramos last December in his bid to claim the interim WBC 160-pound title.

Ukraine’s former interim WBC super welterweight champion Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) comes off a split decision victory over Radzhab Butaev at Zuffa Boxing 2 in February.

The upcoming card also includes a 10-round welterweight contest between Julian Rodriguez and James Perella.

Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, New Jersey, defeated Cain Sandoval by unanimous decision at Zuffa Boxing 1 in January, securing his fourth win in a row since his loss to Jose Pedraza.

Unbeaten newcomer Perella (21-0, 15 KOs) of Mansfield, Massachusetts, earned two knockout victories last year against Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco and Saul Guadalupe Corral Escalante.

Additionally, Misael Uziel Rodriguez and Andreas Katzourakis square off in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Mexico’s undefeated Rodriguez (16-0, 8 KOs) is back in action after stopping Austin Deanda in four rounds at the inaugural event in January.

Unbeaten Katzourakis (16-0, 11 KOs) of Greece makes his promotional debut following a seventh-round TKO victory over Roberto Cruz Jr. last May.

The Zuffa Boxing 6 prelims are expected to be announced shortly.

Current Zuffa Boxing 6 lineup

  • Shane Mosley Jr (22-5, 12 KOs) vs. Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs), middleweight
  • Julian Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) vs. James Perella (21-0, 15 KOs), welterweight
  • Misael Uziel Rodriguez (16-0, 8 KOs) vs. Andreas Katzourakis (16-0, 11 KOs), middleweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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