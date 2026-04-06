Shane Mosley Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk headlines Zuffa Boxing 6 in May

Shane Mosley Jr faces Serhii Bohachuk in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 6 on Sunday, May 10, at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a 10-round middleweight bout.

The promotion announced the Mosley vs Bohachuk showdown as the main event of its next card – along with two additional matchups – during the Zuffa Boxing 5 broadcast on Sunday.

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Making his Zuffa Boxing debut, Mosley (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Jesus Ramos last December in his bid to claim the interim WBC 160-pound title.

Ukraine’s former interim WBC super welterweight champion Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) comes off a split decision victory over Radzhab Butaev at Zuffa Boxing 2 in February.

The upcoming card also includes a 10-round welterweight contest between Julian Rodriguez and James Perella.

Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, New Jersey, defeated Cain Sandoval by unanimous decision at Zuffa Boxing 1 in January, securing his fourth win in a row since his loss to Jose Pedraza.

Unbeaten newcomer Perella (21-0, 15 KOs) of Mansfield, Massachusetts, earned two knockout victories last year against Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco and Saul Guadalupe Corral Escalante.

Additionally, Misael Uziel Rodriguez and Andreas Katzourakis square off in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Mexico’s undefeated Rodriguez (16-0, 8 KOs) is back in action after stopping Austin Deanda in four rounds at the inaugural event in January.

Unbeaten Katzourakis (16-0, 11 KOs) of Greece makes his promotional debut following a seventh-round TKO victory over Roberto Cruz Jr. last May.

The Zuffa Boxing 6 prelims are expected to be announced shortly.

Current Zuffa Boxing 6 lineup

Shane Mosley Jr (22-5, 12 KOs) vs. Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs), middleweight

Julian Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) vs. James Perella (21-0, 15 KOs), welterweight

Misael Uziel Rodriguez (16-0, 8 KOs) vs. Andreas Katzourakis (16-0, 11 KOs), middleweight