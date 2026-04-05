Zuffa Boxing 5 live results: Andres Cortes beats Eridson Garcia – Video

The fifth edition of Zuffa Boxing airs live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5. The fight card features eight bouts in total.

In the main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, takes on Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

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In the 10-round lightweight co-main event, Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) faces New York-based former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland.

The main card opener is a 10-round featherweight matchup between Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia and Eduardo Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico.

Headlining the prelims, Mexico’s Alexis De la Cerda (8-0, 4 KOs) meets Ervin Fuller III (12-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, in an eight-round featherweight battle.

Zuffa Boxing 5 results

Main card

Andres Cortes def. Eridson Garcia by unanimous decision (97-92, 96-93, 95-94)

Mark Magsayo def. Feargal McCrory by TKO (R5, 0:21) | Watch video

Azat Hovhannisyan def. Eduardo Baez by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)

Prelims

Alexis De la Cerda def. Ervin Fuller III by KO (R3, 2:33)

Tony Hirsch Jr. def. Robert Meriwether III by majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 78-74)

Jorge Maravillo def. Elias Diaz by TKO (R5, 2:46)

Troy Nash def. Bryan Rodriguez by majority decision (76-76, 79-73, 80-72)

Zuffa Boxing 5 live blog April 5, 2026 11:41 PM EDT Post-Fight Show The post-show wraps up the event as the action in the ring concludes. April 5, 2026 11:35 PM EDT Andres Cortes defeats Eridson Garcia by decision Unbeaten Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, defeats Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-2, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, by unanimous decision at lightweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-92, 96-93, and 95-94. Andres Cortes throws a punch during his bout against Eridson Garcia at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 11:29 PM EDT Video: Cortes vs Garcia Fight Underway Here’s a clip from earlier in the fight as Andres Cortes clashes with Eridson Garcia. April 5, 2026 11:25 PM EDT Cortes vs Garcia – Two More Rounds Two more rounds, as Andres Cortes and Eridson Garcia battle it out in the ring. Andres Cortes sits on his stool as his cornerman gives instructions during a break in his bout against Eridson Garcia at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 11:08 PM EDT Referee Thomas Taylor Deducts Point from Garcia In the fourth round, Eridson Garcia was deducted a point for holding. April 5, 2026 10:52 PM EDT Watch: Mark Magsayo Dominates Feargal McCrory Here’s a clip from the co-feature as Mark Magsayo dominates Feargal McCrory. April 5, 2026 10:41 PM EDT Main Event – Andres Cortes vs Eridson Garcia It’s time for the main event, featuring Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, against Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.



Both fighters make their first ring appearance of the year. Cortes, 28, won two fights in 2025. Garcia, 31, secured four victories last year.



Cortes is 5’7″ (170 cm) tall with a 65″ (165 cm) reach. Garcia is a southpaw, standing 5’8″ (173 cm) tall with a 71″ (180 cm) reach.



Cortes enters the ring undefeated. Garcia’s first loss was in August 2023 when he was knocked out by Jordan White in the opening round. Andres Cortes and Eridson Garcia during the Zuffa Boxing 5 weigh-in on April 4, 2026 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 10:36 PM EDT Mark Magsayo TKOs Feargal McCrory in fifth round Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) defeats New York-based former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-2, 9 KOs) of Ireland by fifth-round TKO. McCrory’s corner stopped the fight to save their fighter from further punishment. The stoppage came at 0:21 of the round. Mark Magsayo celebrates his victory over Feargal McCrory during their bout at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 10:04 PM EDT Azat Hovhannisyan defeats Eduardo Baez by decision In the main card opener, Azat Hovhannisyan (23-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia defeats Mexico’s Eduardo Baez (25-8-2, 10 KOs) by majority decision. The judges scored the fight 95-95, 96-94, and 97-93. Azat Hovhannisyan lands a punch during his bout against Eduardo Baez at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 10:02 PM EDT Video: Troy Nash vs Bryan Rodriguez Here’s a little clip from the first fight of the night, as Troy Nash and Bryan Rodriguez exchange punches. April 5, 2026 10:00 PM EDT Video: Alexis De la Cerda KOs Ervin Fuller III Here’s a video of the knockout as Alexis De la Cerda floors Ervin Fuller III in the third round with a right hand. April 5, 2026 9:59 PM EDT Video: Tony Hirsch Jr Reacts After Win Over Robert Meriwether III Here’s what Tony Hirsch Jr had to say after handing Robert Meriwether III his first defeat. April 5, 2026 9:57 PM EDT Watch: Jorge Maravillo TKOs Elias Diaz Here’s one of the finishes from the prelims featuring Jorge Maravillo as he dominates and stops Elias Diaz. April 5, 2026 9:45 PM EDT Mark Magsayo Up Next Former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) of the Philippines prepares to face New York-based Ireland’s former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. Mark Magsayo getting his hands wrapped ahead of his bout against Feargal McCrory at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 9:38 PM EDT Mosley Jr vs Bohachuk tops Zuffa Boxing 6 Here’s the main card for Zuffa Boxing 6 on May 10:



Shane Mosley Jr vs. Serhii Bohachuk, middleweight

Julian Rodriguez vs. James Perella, welterweight

Misael Uziel Rodriguez vs. Andreas Katzourakis, middleweight



All bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds. Zuffa Boxing 6: Mosley vs Bohachuk takes place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on May 10, 2026 | Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 8:39 PM EDT Alexis De la Cerda KOs Ervin Fuller III in third round Mexico’s Alexis De la Cerda (9-0, 5 KOs) defeats Ervin Fuller III (12-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, by third-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:33 of the round after De la Cerda dropped Fuller face-down to the canvas with a right hand. Alexis De la Cerda knocks out Ervin Fuller III during their bout at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 8:19 PM EDT Tony Hirsch Jr defeats Robert Meriwether III by decision Tony Hirsch Jr. (8-0-2, 4 KOs) of Oakland, California, defeats Robert Meriwether III (10-1, 4 KOs) of Louisville, Kentucky, by majority decision. After eight rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 76-76, 77-75, and 78-74. Tony Hirsch Jr during his bout against Robert Meriwether III at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 7:34 PM EDT Jorge Maravillo TKOs Elias Diaz in fifth round Jorge Maravillo (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Salinas, California, defeats Elias Diaz (15-4, 8 KOs) of San Diego, California, by fifth-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 2:46 of the round.



The referee stepped in and waved the fight off to save Diaz from further punishment, after Maravillo scored a knockdown and continued landing punches. Jorge Maravillo celebrates his victory over Elias Diaz during their bout at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 7:30 PM EDT Emiliano Cardenas vs Alexis Alvarado – Fight Postponed The scheduled six-round bantamweight bout between Emiliano Cardenas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Union City, California, and Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Hollywood, California, has been postponed. April 5, 2026 7:22 PM EDT Troy Nash defeats Bryan Rodriguez by decision Troy Nash (7-0-1, 1 KO) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, defeats Bryan Rodriguez (8-2, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, by majority decision. After eight rounds at featherweight, the judges scored the fight 76-76, 79-73, and 80-72. Troy Nash in the ring after his victory over Bryan Rodriguez during their bout at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 6:02 PM EDT Zuffa Boxing 5 Now Live The action inside the ring at Meta Apex in Las Vegas is about to begin, as Zuffa Boxing 5 is now live on Paramount+. A boxer's hand is being wrapped ahead of the upcoming match at Zuffa Boxing 5 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, on April 5, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa Boxing April 5, 2026 3:25 PM EDT Pre-Show and Free Prelims Stream the Zuffa Boxing 5 pre-fight show, including the first preliminary bout. April 5, 2026 2:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Zuffa Boxing 5 airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.