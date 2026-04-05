Zuffa Boxing 5 live results: Andres Cortes beats Eridson Garcia – Video

The fifth edition of Zuffa Boxing airs live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5. The fight card features eight bouts in total.
In the main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, takes on Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.
In the 10-round lightweight co-main event, Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) faces New York-based former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland.
The main card opener is a 10-round featherweight matchup between Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia and Eduardo Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico.
Headlining the prelims, Mexico’s Alexis De la Cerda (8-0, 4 KOs) meets Ervin Fuller III (12-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, in an eight-round featherweight battle.
Zuffa Boxing 5 results
Main card
- Andres Cortes def. Eridson Garcia by unanimous decision (97-92, 96-93, 95-94)
- Mark Magsayo def. Feargal McCrory by TKO (R5, 0:21) | Watch video
- Azat Hovhannisyan def. Eduardo Baez by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)
Prelims
- Alexis De la Cerda def. Ervin Fuller III by KO (R3, 2:33)
- Tony Hirsch Jr. def. Robert Meriwether III by majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 78-74)
- Jorge Maravillo def. Elias Diaz by TKO (R5, 2:46)
- Troy Nash def. Bryan Rodriguez by majority decision (76-76, 79-73, 80-72)
Zuffa Boxing 5 live blog
Post-Fight Show
The post-show wraps up the event as the action in the ring concludes.
Andres Cortes defeats Eridson Garcia by decision
Unbeaten Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, defeats Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-2, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, by unanimous decision at lightweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-92, 96-93, and 95-94.
Video: Cortes vs Garcia Fight Underway
Here’s a clip from earlier in the fight as Andres Cortes clashes with Eridson Garcia.
Cortes vs Garcia – Two More Rounds
Two more rounds, as Andres Cortes and Eridson Garcia battle it out in the ring.
Referee Thomas Taylor Deducts Point from Garcia
In the fourth round, Eridson Garcia was deducted a point for holding.
Watch: Mark Magsayo Dominates Feargal McCrory
Here’s a clip from the co-feature as Mark Magsayo dominates Feargal McCrory.
Main Event – Andres Cortes vs Eridson Garcia
It’s time for the main event, featuring Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, against Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.
Both fighters make their first ring appearance of the year. Cortes, 28, won two fights in 2025. Garcia, 31, secured four victories last year.
Cortes is 5’7″ (170 cm) tall with a 65″ (165 cm) reach. Garcia is a southpaw, standing 5’8″ (173 cm) tall with a 71″ (180 cm) reach.
Cortes enters the ring undefeated. Garcia’s first loss was in August 2023 when he was knocked out by Jordan White in the opening round.
Mark Magsayo TKOs Feargal McCrory in fifth round
Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) defeats New York-based former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-2, 9 KOs) of Ireland by fifth-round TKO. McCrory’s corner stopped the fight to save their fighter from further punishment. The stoppage came at 0:21 of the round.
Azat Hovhannisyan defeats Eduardo Baez by decision
In the main card opener, Azat Hovhannisyan (23-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia defeats Mexico’s Eduardo Baez (25-8-2, 10 KOs) by majority decision. The judges scored the fight 95-95, 96-94, and 97-93.
Video: Troy Nash vs Bryan Rodriguez
Here’s a little clip from the first fight of the night, as Troy Nash and Bryan Rodriguez exchange punches.
Video: Alexis De la Cerda KOs Ervin Fuller III
Here’s a video of the knockout as Alexis De la Cerda floors Ervin Fuller III in the third round with a right hand.
Video: Tony Hirsch Jr Reacts After Win Over Robert Meriwether III
Here’s what Tony Hirsch Jr had to say after handing Robert Meriwether III his first defeat.
Watch: Jorge Maravillo TKOs Elias Diaz
Here’s one of the finishes from the prelims featuring Jorge Maravillo as he dominates and stops Elias Diaz.
Mark Magsayo Up Next
Former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) of the Philippines prepares to face New York-based Ireland’s former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout.
Mosley Jr vs Bohachuk tops Zuffa Boxing 6
Here’s the main card for Zuffa Boxing 6 on May 10:
Shane Mosley Jr vs. Serhii Bohachuk, middleweight
Julian Rodriguez vs. James Perella, welterweight
Misael Uziel Rodriguez vs. Andreas Katzourakis, middleweight
All bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds.
Alexis De la Cerda KOs Ervin Fuller III in third round
Mexico’s Alexis De la Cerda (9-0, 5 KOs) defeats Ervin Fuller III (12-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, by third-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:33 of the round after De la Cerda dropped Fuller face-down to the canvas with a right hand.
Tony Hirsch Jr defeats Robert Meriwether III by decision
Tony Hirsch Jr. (8-0-2, 4 KOs) of Oakland, California, defeats Robert Meriwether III (10-1, 4 KOs) of Louisville, Kentucky, by majority decision. After eight rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 76-76, 77-75, and 78-74.
Jorge Maravillo TKOs Elias Diaz in fifth round
Jorge Maravillo (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Salinas, California, defeats Elias Diaz (15-4, 8 KOs) of San Diego, California, by fifth-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 2:46 of the round.
The referee stepped in and waved the fight off to save Diaz from further punishment, after Maravillo scored a knockdown and continued landing punches.
Emiliano Cardenas vs Alexis Alvarado – Fight Postponed
The scheduled six-round bantamweight bout between Emiliano Cardenas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Union City, California, and Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Hollywood, California, has been postponed.
Troy Nash defeats Bryan Rodriguez by decision
Troy Nash (7-0-1, 1 KO) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, defeats Bryan Rodriguez (8-2, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, by majority decision. After eight rounds at featherweight, the judges scored the fight 76-76, 79-73, and 80-72.
Zuffa Boxing 5 Now Live
The action inside the ring at Meta Apex in Las Vegas is about to begin, as Zuffa Boxing 5 is now live on Paramount+.
Pre-Show and Free Prelims
Stream the Zuffa Boxing 5 pre-fight show, including the first preliminary bout.
How to watch and start time
Zuffa Boxing 5 airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.