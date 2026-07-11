Live results: Pryce Taylor faces Isaac Munoz in Puerto Rico

Pryce Taylor faces Isaac Munoz Gutierrez tonight, Saturday, July 11, at Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The contest headlines a five-fight card live on Wynn Records Network.
- Brooklyn’s 28-year-old Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) looks to remain undefeated following a stoppage victory over Calvin Barnett in May.
- Mexico’s 34-year-old Munoz (18-2-1, 15 KOs) returns to the ring after being stopped by Richard Torrez Jr. in the third round in late 2024.
The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.
In the 10-round co-feature, Argentina’s Edith Soledad Matthysse (21-16-1, 4 KOs) defends her interim WBA lightweight title against Mexico’s Litzy Vazquez Ochoa (8-0, 6 KOs).
An eight-round featherweight special feature bout pits Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (9-0, 1 KO) against Spain’s Alba Sanchez (9-4, 2 KOs).
Also on the card is an eight-round super featherweight matchup between Puerto Rico’s William Colon (9-0, 5 KOs) and Colombia’s Jeremy Triana (16-8-3, 14 KOs).
In the event opener, France’s Johanna Wonyou (12-0, 2 KOs) and Canada’s Tania Walters (7-5, 2 KOs) clash for the WBA International bantamweight title.
- How to watch: Taylor vs Munoz streams live on Wynn Records Network, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Taylor vs Munoz results
(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Kiria Tapia vs. Alba Sanchez
- Pryce Taylor vs. Isaac Munoz
- Edith Soledad Matthysse vs. Litzy Vazquez Ochoa
- William Colon vs. Jeremy Triana
- Johanna Wonyou vs. Tania Walters
Taylor vs Munoz live blog
Full Fight: Pryce Taylor vs Calvin Barnett
In case you missed it, watch the full fight between Pryce Taylor and Calvin Barnett below.