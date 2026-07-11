Live results: Pryce Taylor faces Isaac Munoz in Puerto Rico

Pryce Taylor faces Isaac Munoz Gutierrez tonight, Saturday, July 11, at Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The contest headlines a five-fight card live on Wynn Records Network.

Brooklyn’s 28-year-old Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) looks to remain undefeated following a stoppage victory over Calvin Barnett in May.

Mexico’s 34-year-old Munoz (18-2-1, 15 KOs) returns to the ring after being stopped by Richard Torrez Jr. in the third round in late 2024.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

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In the 10-round co-feature, Argentina’s Edith Soledad Matthysse (21-16-1, 4 KOs) defends her interim WBA lightweight title against Mexico’s Litzy Vazquez Ochoa (8-0, 6 KOs).

An eight-round featherweight special feature bout pits Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (9-0, 1 KO) against Spain’s Alba Sanchez (9-4, 2 KOs).

Also on the card is an eight-round super featherweight matchup between Puerto Rico’s William Colon (9-0, 5 KOs) and Colombia’s Jeremy Triana (16-8-3, 14 KOs).

In the event opener, France’s Johanna Wonyou (12-0, 2 KOs) and Canada’s Tania Walters (7-5, 2 KOs) clash for the WBA International bantamweight title.

How to watch: Taylor vs Munoz streams live on Wynn Records Network, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Taylor vs Munoz results

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Kiria Tapia vs. Alba Sanchez

Pryce Taylor vs. Isaac Munoz

Edith Soledad Matthysse vs. Litzy Vazquez Ochoa

William Colon vs. Jeremy Triana

Johanna Wonyou vs. Tania Walters

Taylor vs Munoz live blog July 11, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Full Fight: Pryce Taylor vs Calvin Barnett In case you missed it, watch the full fight between Pryce Taylor and Calvin Barnett below.