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Live results: Pryce Taylor faces Isaac Munoz in Puerto Rico

Edith Soledad Matthysse defends her title against Litzy Vazquez Ochoa, and Kiria Tapia meets Alba Sanchez

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Pryce Taylor and Isaac Munoz Gutierrez face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Pryce Taylor and Isaac Munoz Gutierrez face off during the weigh-in in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 10, 2026. Photo by Javier A. Adorno / Universal Promotions
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Pryce Taylor faces Isaac Munoz Gutierrez tonight, Saturday, July 11, at Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The contest headlines a five-fight card live on Wynn Records Network.

  • Brooklyn’s 28-year-old Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) looks to remain undefeated following a stoppage victory over Calvin Barnett in May.
  • Mexico’s 34-year-old Munoz (18-2-1, 15 KOs) returns to the ring after being stopped by Richard Torrez Jr. in the third round in late 2024.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

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In the 10-round co-feature, Argentina’s Edith Soledad Matthysse (21-16-1, 4 KOs) defends her interim WBA lightweight title against Mexico’s Litzy Vazquez Ochoa (8-0, 6 KOs).

An eight-round featherweight special feature bout pits Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (9-0, 1 KO) against Spain’s Alba Sanchez (9-4, 2 KOs).

Also on the card is an eight-round super featherweight matchup between Puerto Rico’s William Colon (9-0, 5 KOs) and Colombia’s Jeremy Triana (16-8-3, 14 KOs).

In the event opener, France’s Johanna Wonyou (12-0, 2 KOs) and Canada’s Tania Walters (7-5, 2 KOs) clash for the WBA International bantamweight title.

  • How to watch: Taylor vs Munoz streams live on Wynn Records Network, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Taylor vs Munoz results

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Kiria Tapia vs. Alba Sanchez
  • Pryce Taylor vs. Isaac Munoz
  • Edith Soledad Matthysse vs. Litzy Vazquez Ochoa
  • William Colon vs. Jeremy Triana
  • Johanna Wonyou vs. Tania Walters

Taylor vs Munoz live blog

Full Fight: Pryce Taylor vs Calvin Barnett

In case you missed it, watch the full fight between Pryce Taylor and Calvin Barnett below.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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