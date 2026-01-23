Zuffa Boxing 1 live results: Callum Walsh beats Carlos Ocampo by decision – Video

The first edition of Zuffa Boxing, aka Z01, features Callum Walsh vs Carlos Ocampo, live from Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Friday, January 23. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Unbeaten Irish southpaw Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) kicks off the year following a decision victory over Fernando Vargas last September. Mexico’s former title challenger Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs) aims for his fourth consecutive win since being stopped by Tim Tszyu over two and a half years ago.

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The co-feature is a 10-round middleweight bout between Mexico’s Misael Uziel Rodriguez Olivas (15-0, 7 KOs) and Austin Deanda (17-0, 11 KOs) of Bluefield, West Virginia. The main card opener is a 10-round super lightweight clash between Julian Rodriguez (24-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, New Jersey, and Cain Sandoval (17-0, 15 KOs) of Sacramento, California.

Zuffa Boxing 1 results

Get Zuffa Boxing 1 full fight card results below.

Main card

Callum Walsh def. Carlos Ocampo by unanimous decision (98-90, 98-90, 97-91)

Misael Uziel Rodriguez def. Austin Deanda by TKO (R4, 3:00)

Julian Rodriguez def. Cain Sandoval by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92)

Prelims

Omar Cande Trinidad def. Max Ornelas by TKO (R10, 0:30)

Floyd Diaz def. Guillermo Gutierrez by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73, 79-73)

Emiliano Cardenas def. Marcus Cortez Harris by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 58-56)

Robert Meriwether III def. Cesar Correa by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)

Troy Nash def. Jaycob Ramos by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 58-56)

Zuffa Boxing 1 live blog January 23, 2026 10:44 PM EST Zuffa Boxing 1 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference follows as the action inside the boxing ring concludes. January 23, 2026 10:40 PM EST Callum Walsh defeats Carlos Ocampo by decision Irish southpaw Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) defeats Mexico’s former title challenger Carlos Ocampo (38-4, 26 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight, the judges scored the fight 98-90, 98-90, and 97-91.



In the sixth round, Walsh suffered an eight-count after Ocampo landed a punch on Walsh’s shoulder, leading to his gloves touching the canvas.



In the ninth round, Ocampo was deducted a point for a low blow. January 23, 2026 9:48 PM EST Main event: Callum Walsh vs Carlos Ocampo It’s time for the main event, featuring Irish southpaw Callum Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) facing Mexico’s former title challenger Carlos Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. January 23, 2026 9:43 PM EST Misael Uziel Rodriguez TKOs Austin Deanda Mexico’s Misael Uziel Rodriguez Olivas (16-0, 8 KOs) defeats Austin Deanda (17-1, 11 KOs) of Bluefield, West Virginia, by TKO. The middleweight bout was stopped by the referee on the advice of the ringside doctor after Rodriguez dominated Deanda with a barrage of punches, reportedly leaving Deanda with vision issues. January 23, 2026 9:12 PM EST Julian Rodriguez defeats Cain Sandoval by decision Kicking off the main card, Julian Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, New Jersey defeats Cain Sandoval (17-1, 15 KOs) of Sacramento, California by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored the fight 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92. January 23, 2026 8:09 PM EST Omar Cande Trinidad TKOs Max Ornelas in 10th round Wrapping up the prelims, Omar Cande Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) defeats Max Ornelas (17-3-1, 6 KOs) by 10th-round TKO at featherweight. The official time of the stoppage was 30 seconds into the round.



On his way to victory, Trinidad sent Ornelas to the canvas in the second round and twice in the third.



Referee Thomas Taylor stepped in and called it a day to save Ornelas – who appeared to have suffered a dislocated shoulder – from further punishment. January 23, 2026 7:25 PM EST Floyd Diaz defeats Guillermo Gutierrez by decision Floyd Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) defeats Guillermo Gutierrez (13-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at bantamweight, all three judges scored the fight 79-73. January 23, 2026 7:20 PM EST Walsh and Ocampo arrive at Meta Apex The main event fighters Callum Walsh and Carlos Ocampo arrive at Meta Apex in Las Vegas for their Zuffa Boxing 1 main event showdown. January 23, 2026 6:47 PM EST Emiliano Cardenas defeats Marcus Cortez Harris by decision Emiliano Cardenas (10-0, 4 KOs) defeats Marcus Cortez Harris (7-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at bantamweight, the judges scored it 60-54, 60-54, and 58-56. January 23, 2026 6:15 PM EST Robert Meriwether III defeats Cesar Correa by decision Robert Meriwether III (10-0, 4 KOs) defeats Cesar Correa (5-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After six rounds, the judges scored the fight 60-54, 60-54, and 59-55. January 23, 2026 4:43 PM EST Troy Nash defeats Jaycob Ramos by decision Kicking off the action, Troy Nash (6-0-1, 1 KO) defeats Jaycob Ramos (4-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at featherweight. After six rounds, the judges scored the fight 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56. January 23, 2026 4:55 PM EST Zuffa Boxing 1: Locked and Loaded Check out the short below – boxing ring, stage, all set for Zuffa Boxing 1 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. January 23, 2026 4:44 PM EST Max Kellerman previews Zuffa Boxing 1 The Zuffa Boxing 1 fights start at the top of the hour. Meanwhile, check out the video as Max Kellerman previews tonight’s event. January 23, 2026 3:19 PM EST Walsh vs Ocampo: Final Face-off In case you missed it, check out the video as Callum Walsh and Carlos Ocampo, along with the undercard fighters, come face-to-face one last time at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their bout. January 22, 2026 11:01 PM EST Zuffa Boxing 1: How to watch and start time Zuffa Boxing 1 airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.